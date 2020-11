In 2008, the New Zealand police introduced the turban to its uniform. In 2020, it has introduced the hijab to its uniform. The hijab has been a subject of some very heated debates across the world. Leading European countries have banned its citizens from sporting the hijab in public. Constable Zeena Ali has become the first woman to sport a specially-designed hijab with her police uniform: a decision which 30-year-old Zeena says will encourage other muslim women to join the police force.