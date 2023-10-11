Meet the mastermind of attack on Israel: A survivor of 7 assassination attempts

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 09:25 AM IST
Israel calls last week's devastating attack by Hamas its 9/11 moment. The secretive mastermind behind the assault, Palestinian militant, Mohammed Deif, calls it Al-Aqsa flood. The phrase Israel’s most wanted man used in an audio tape broadcast as Hamas fired thousands of rockets out of the Gaza strip on Saturday signalled the attack was payback for Israeli raids at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque.

