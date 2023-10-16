Israel-Palestine war | WHO: 60% killed in Gaza are women and children

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 16, 2023, 03:20 PM IST
Devastation, despair and death with more than 2600 already dead a dire humanitarian crisis is unfolding in Gaza. Tens of thousands of Palestinians are attempting to flee crippling air strikes and an Israeli ground offensive. Israeli air strikes have bubbled countless neighbourhoods across the strip. As civilians flee, people are in search of their loved ones, lost, injured or dead in the air strike.

