Israel-Palestine War | Gaza Hospital Strike: Tear gas fired near US embassy in Lebanon at protesters

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 18, 2023, 11:20 AM IST
A spokesman for the Gaza health ministry claimed that hundreds of people were murdered in a hospital in the Palestinian territory on Tuesday due to an Israeli air attack. However, Israel claimed that the explosion was caused by a Palestinian assault. Protests were held in the occupied West Bank, Istanbul, and Amman as a result of the incident, which had by far the highest death toll of any one occurrence in Gaza during the current fighting.

