Iran: Woman whipped 74 times for not covering her head
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Jan 08, 2024, 04:15 PM IST
An anti-hijab advocate in Iran, Roya Heshmati, has been lashed 74 times by Iranian authorities on charges of “injury to public chastity" for not wearing the mandatory head covering.
