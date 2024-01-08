LIVE TV

Iran: Woman whipped 74 times for not covering her head

WION Video Team  | Updated: Jan 08, 2024, 04:15 PM IST
An anti-hijab advocate in Iran, Roya Heshmati, has been lashed 74 times by Iranian authorities on charges of “injury to public chastity" for not wearing the mandatory head covering.

