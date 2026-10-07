/Iran war puts global oil supply under growing strain

Published: Oct 07, 2026, 11:21 IST | Updated: Oct 07, 2026, 11:21 IST
The Iran war is putting a growing strain on the global energy system, and oil industry chiefs are warning that the cost cannot be carried by producers alone. Saudi Aramco says global oil stockpiles have become “Scarily thin,” while governments are already spending heavily to shield consumers from higher fuel prices. With crude still around 100 dollars a barrel, the question now is: who pays for the energy shock, producers, governments, or consumers?