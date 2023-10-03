India: IAF to conduct Astra missiles by end of 2023

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 03, 2023, 02:10 PM IST
For the indigenous Astra Beyond Visual Range (BVR) Air to Air Missile, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has placed two contracts with Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL); according to defense sources, the first batch is anticipated to be deployed by the end of 2023.

