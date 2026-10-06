/Houthis say Saudi airspace no longer safe, deny any advances by Yemen's government forces

Published: Oct 06, 2026, 22:21 IST | Updated: Oct 06, 2026, 22:21 IST
Turkiye, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have agreed to activate “deterrence measures” under a mutual defence pact and rapidly deploy forces to the Gulf kingdom to counter attacks by Yemen’s Houthis.
The decision was announced on Monday after the three countries’ defence and foreign ministers held an emergency meeting in Riyadh. It marked the first time the alliance – known as the Mecca Alliance for Defence – has been invoked since it was signed on August 7.