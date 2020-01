The Critics Choice Awards kicked off in Santa Monica on Sunday (January 12) with a fashion-filled blue carpet. Film stars including Lupita Nyong'o, Nicole Kidman Charlize Theron, Renee Zellweger and Anne Hathaway rubbed shoulders with TV stars including Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Kelly Clarkson. The award show picks the best in film and television and is one of the staple shows during Hollywood's awards season. #CriticsChoiceAwards2020