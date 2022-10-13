Gravitas: Why Germany's Autobahn has no Speed Limit

Published: Oct 13, 2022, 12:55 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Germany is debating implementing speed limits on its federal highway system Autobahn. You can drive at 120-130KM/H on this highway without being booked. Activists want authorities to reconsider this policy. Priyanka Sharma reports.
