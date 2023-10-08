Gravitas Plus: Is a mega natural calamity waiting to happen?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 08, 2023, 09:00 PM IST
From record-breaking temperatures to extreme downpours to deadly tremors, 2023 has been the year of natural disasters. Why have these disasters become so frequent? Are we heading towards a mega natural calamity? Here's what Priyanka Sharma has to say on Gravitas Plus.

