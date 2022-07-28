Gravitas: $6.9 Million seized in raids on Indian Lawmaker

Published: Jul 28, 2022, 11:30 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Images of a cash haul in West Bengal are going viral. They show huge piles of cash, gold & jewellery worth millions. The ill-gotten wealth was found on Partha Chatterjee. Palki Sharma tells you how the lawmaker exploited desperate & jobless people.
