Ethiopia: Thousands rally in Addis Ababa in support of PM Abiy Ahmed's government

Nov 26, 2021, 03:20 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Tens of thousands of Ethiopians rallied in Addis Ababa in support of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government as federal troops fight rebellious forces who are threatening to march on the city. They urged Western govts to support the country.
