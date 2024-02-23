China now the second most expensive country to raise a child

China has become the second most expensive country in the world to raise a child and the cost in China has left the United States and Japan behind in raising a child. South Korea still stands in the first position with the world's lowest fertility rate. A report by Chinese think tank is now revealed that the average cost of raising a child in China till the age of 18 is about $774,000 and this is over four times the cost of raising a child in the United States and Japan. Watch to know more!