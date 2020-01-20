Bangladesh FM AK Abdul Momen on CAA/NRC: India will not harm Bangladesh, We trust New Delhi

Bangladesh's foreign minister AK Abdul Momen has said when it comes to Citizenship amendment law and NRC, they trust New Delhi and Indian leadership. Speaking exclusively with WION's diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal, Momen said, India has assured Dhaka that these issues will not impact Bangladesh and he believes in the Indian government. He also spoke on Teesta, SAARC and other issues. WION is the first channel in India with which Bangladesh FM has spoken extensively since the passage of CAA law in December of 2019.