/Actor Imran Khan asked to leave India by October 28 after participating in protest

The Mumbai Police and the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) have issued a formal 'Leave India Notice' to actor Imran Khan, directing him to exit the country by October 28. The decision follows his participation in an anti-CEC demonstration at Mumbai’s August Kranti Maidan. Authorities initiated action under the Foreigners Act after confirming that Khan holds US citizenship and an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) status, which prohibits foreign nationals from taking part in political agitations on Indian soil.