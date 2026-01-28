IND vs NZ: New Zealand floor India in dead-rubber Vizag contest; Dube shines, Samson fails again

New Zealand finally broke the duck in the ongoing T20I series against India as they got the better of the Men in Blue in the fourth contest in Vizag on Wednesday (Jan 28). Riding on an excellent batting display followed by a good bowling attack saw the BlackCaps emerge victorious by 50 runs despite Shivam Dube’s 65-run knock. The means New Zealand have restored pride with a win while India still lead the series 3-1 with one match to go.

New Zealand floor India

Having already won the series, India did not hold back and were tasked to chase 216 runs to win. However, like every other match in the series, India made a poor start to their innings, losing Abhishek Sharma on the first ball. India would quickly lose captain Suryakumar Yadav (8) before Sanju Samson (24) and Rinku Singh (39) played their part in stabilising the innings. However, quick wickets once again derailed India’s chase as they lost Samson and Rinku in close proximity.

Samson’s 24-run knock made him no favours as his poor form continues ahead of the T20 World Cup, which starts on Feb 7. India were 82/5 at one stage before Shivam Dube’s batting onslaught started. Dube scored his fifty in mere 15 balls, keeping India in the contest. Dube and Harshit Rana (9) stitched a stand of 63 runs in 27 balls before the former was dismissed through an unfortunate run out.

India would eventually lose wickets in tandem before the hosts were folded for 165 in 18.4 overs. Dube’s quickfire fifty did no favours to the Indian team as they lost by 50 runs.

What happened in New Zealand innings?

Having been put to bat first, New Zealand's opening pair of Devon Conway (44) and Tim Seifert (62) stitched a stand of 100 runs to build momentum. Glenn Phillips (24) and Daryl Mitchell (39) scored valuable runs as New Zealand made efforts to reach 200. Useful knocks from Zakary Foulkes (13) and captain Mitchell Santner (11) helped the BlackCaps reach 215/7 in their 20 overs.

Arshdeep Singh and Kuldeep Yadav both bagged two wickets each for India, with Ravi Bishnoi and Jasprit Bumrah also amongst the wickets.

The two nations now meet in the final T20I on Saturday (Jan 31) at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram with India already leading 3-1 in the series.