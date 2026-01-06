LOGIN
Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 6: Iyer hits 82, Gill fails on return & Aman Rao 200 among other notable performances

Prashant Talreja
Edited By Prashant Talreja
Published: Jan 06, 2026, 18:44 IST | Updated: Jan 06, 2026, 18:44 IST

Round 6 of the 2026 Vijay Hazare Trophy on Jan 6, 2026 saw Shreyas Iyer celebrating his return with a blistering 82, while Aman Rao hit a historic 200 not out for Hyderabad. Meanwhile, Shubman Gill struggled for Punjab and scored only 11 runs, and Devdutt Padikkal crossed 600 tournament runs.

Shubman Gill stuggles for Punjab against Goa
1 / 6
(Photograph: BCCI)

Shubman Gill stuggles for Punjab against Goa

India Test and ODI skipper Shubman Gill struggled on his return to competitive cricket. Gill managed only 11 runs for Punjab against Goa in Jaipur on Jan 6, 2026 in Vijay Hazare Trophy. This was his first match since picking up a neck injury in India vs South Africa Test series

Shreyas Iyer shines for Mumbai with 82 vs Himchal Pradesh
2 / 6
(Photograph: BCCI)

Shreyas Iyer shines for Mumbai with 82 vs Himchal Pradesh

Mumbai batter Shreyas Iyer celebrates his return with 82 off 53 balls in the Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Himachal Pradesh on Jan 6, 2026 in Jaipur. This was Iyer's comeback match since getting injured on India's white-ball tour of Australia last year.

Gurjapneet takes six-for for Tamil Nadu vs Tripura
3 / 6
(Photograph: TNPL)

Gurjapneet takes six-for for Tamil Nadu vs Tripura

Gurjapneet Singh took 6/26 for Tamil Nadu against Tripura in Vijay Hazare Trophy on Jan 6, 2026 in Ahmedabad. His performance helped TN beat Tripura by 54 runs. Gurjapneet is part of Chennai Super Kings for IPL 2026 at a price of INR 2.20 crore.

Karnataka's Devdutt Padikkal hits 5th 50+ score in six VHT matches
4 / 6
(Photograph: Maharaja T20)

Karnataka's Devdutt Padikkal hits 5th 50+ score in six VHT matches

Devdutt Padikkal scored 91 for Karnataka against Rajasthan on Jan 6, 2026 in Ahmedabad in Vijay Hazare Trophy. Padikkal had already scored four hundreds in previous five innings with a best of 147. He currently had 605 runs in six innings at an average of 100.83.

USA-born Aman Rao smashes 200 not out for Hyderabad
5 / 6
(Photograph: BCCI)

USA-born Aman Rao smashes 200 not out for Hyderabad

Hyderabad's Aman Rao scored 200 not out in Vijay Hazare Trophy on Jan 6, 2026 against Bengal in Rajkot in front of a bowling attack which included Mohammed Shami, Mukesh Kumar, and Akash Deep as well. He made his List A debut in the ongoing VHT only and the match against Bengal on Tuesday (Jan 6) was his only third match. He will play for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 which bought him at the auction for INR 30 lakh.

Kerala's Vishnu Vinod hits 162 not out off 84 balls vs Puducherry
6 / 6
(Photograph: BCCI)

Kerala's Vishnu Vinod hits 162 not out off 84 balls vs Puducherry

Kerala batter Vishnu Vinod scored 162 not out off 84 against Puducherry in Vijay Hazare Trophy on Jan 6, 2026 in Ahmedabad. He reached the 100 off just 63 balls and hit 14 sixes in innings. He hit a total 136 runs in boundaries (14 sixes and 13 fours). His innigs helped Kerala chase down Puducherry's 247 in 29 overs with eight wickets left.

