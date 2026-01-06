Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 6: Iyer hits 82, Gill fails on return & Aman Rao 200 among other notable performances

Hyderabad's Aman Rao scored 200 not out in Vijay Hazare Trophy on Jan 6, 2026 against Bengal in Rajkot in front of a bowling attack which included Mohammed Shami, Mukesh Kumar, and Akash Deep as well. He made his List A debut in the ongoing VHT only and the match against Bengal on Tuesday (Jan 6) was his only third match. He will play for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 which bought him at the auction for INR 30 lakh.