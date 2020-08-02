Top news of week: SpaceX Crew Dragon's return,TikTok controversy and more
From Twitter hack mystery to Barack Obama's subtle criticism towards Donald Trump, here's what happened this week
US teenager arrested for masterminding massive Twitter hack
A Florida prosecutor identified the 17-year-old as Graham Clark of Tampa and charged him as an adult with 30 felony counts of fraud. Clark netted at least $100,000 from the scheme by using the celebrity accounts to solicit investments from unsuspecting Twitter users, state officials said.
A 19-year-old British man and a 22-year-old man in Orlando, Florida were also charged under US federal law with aiding the attack.
Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon: Tech Giant CEOs testify at US antitrust hearing
Big Tech executives faced an onslaught of criticism from US lawmakers Wednesday at a high-stakes antitrust hearing which could lay the groundwork for tougher regulation and legal actions against the major internet platforms.
CEOs Tim Cook of Apple, Jeff Bezos of Amazon, Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook and Sundar Pichai of Google were questioned for more than five hours in a video conference before a House of Representatives panel investigating market dominance.
'I am ready to come home': SpaceX Crew Dragon undocks from ISS to return to Earth
Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, the first US astronauts to reach the International Space Station (ISS) in nearly a decade, have successfully undocked from the ISS on Saturday late night and are now en route its way back to the Earth.
The two American astronauts' capsule is set to undock around 2334 GMT (7:30pm).
'Not planning to go anywhere': TikTok responds to Trump's ban announcement
The US President Donald Trump on Saturday announced his plans to ban the popular video-sharing app TikTok. However, TikTok's American branch's CEO has assured that the app is not going anywhere.
Meanwhile, a new deal is being considered between the White House and the parent-company Bytedance. Under the new proposed deal, ByteDance would exit completely and Microsoft Corp would take over TikTok in the United States, the sources said.