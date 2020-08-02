Top news of week: SpaceX Crew Dragon's return,TikTok controversy and more

From Twitter hack mystery to Barack Obama's subtle criticism towards Donald Trump, here's what happened this week

US teenager arrested for masterminding massive Twitter hack

A Florida prosecutor identified the 17-year-old as Graham Clark of Tampa and charged him as an adult with 30 felony counts of fraud. Clark netted at least $100,000 from the scheme by using the celebrity accounts to solicit investments from unsuspecting Twitter users, state officials said.

A 19-year-old British man and a 22-year-old man in Orlando, Florida were also charged under US federal law with aiding the attack.

Read full story: US teenager arrested for masterminding massive Twitter hack

(Photograph:Reuters)