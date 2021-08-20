Public flogging to stoning: Countries that have adopted Sharia Law
As Taliban took over Afghanistan and decided to implement the Sharia law, also known as the Islamic Law, there are few more countries that have been following the controversial law since years. Take a look
Sharia Law is a religious law that has been curated from the teachings of Koran and the hadiths.
However, how it should be applied has been a subject of dispute between conservative and liberal Muslims, and it remains highly contested.
(Photograph:AFP)
Hudud
Hudud, translated to 'boundaries' in English from Arabic is the punishment which is issued for people who commit sins such as adultery, rape, homosexuality, theft and murder. Although these extreme punishments are rarely carried out, there are a few countries that still follow the extreme Sharia Law.
(Photograph:AFP)
Afghanistan
Since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, the group has claimed that it will soon be implementing the Sharia law (Islamic law). However, the Taliban have also indicated they may relax their previously brutal interpretations of sharia and let women step out for work and education. Afghani women, on the other hand, have narrated a different reality.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia has Sharia law as the basis of all the rules and the Hudud was a common form of punishment in the country.
As per the laws, 'homosexual acts' are punishable by execution under which the 'criminals' are subjected to flogging and imprisonment.
Generally, beheadings and amputations by sword were usually carried out on Fridays, before midday prayers.
(Photograph:Pinterest)
Brunei
Brunei became the first Southeast Asian country to impose Sharia Law in 2019. Although the country's Sultan assured that some punishments such as death by stoning for gay sex and adultery will not be followed. However, the LGBTQ community of the country has been very hesitant about coming out in public since Sharia Law has been implemented.
(Photograph:AFP)
Iran
While Iran follows the Shari Law, judges are allowed to weigh circumstancial evidence. The punishments rely heavily on imprisonment, which is unlike the usual Sharia law. However, the Amnesty International has criticised the country for its "persistent use of cruel and inhuman punishments, including floggings, amputations and forced blinding."
(Photograph:Reuters)
Pakistan
Sharia Law was introduced in Pakistan by Military dictator Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq in 1979. Now, the Sharia Courts run parallel to the British-based penal courts, but are not as popularly used as the latter. The Sharia law in Pakistan punishes for adultery, false accusations in court, property crimes and prohibition of drugs and alcohol.
(Photograph:WION)
Indonesia
The Aceh region of Indonesia is one of the most conservative and the only province in the country that still strictly follows the Sharia Law, also known as the Islamic law. The law was adopted by the province in 2001.
Public flogging is common for gambling, drinking alcohol, adultery and having gay sex. However, the central government has not yet sanctioned beheading.