/LISTED! All the clues that point to 3I/ATLAS being an alien tech, not a comet

Interstellar visitor 3I/ATLAS is the most-talked-about cosmic object in space right now. Astronomers almost believe that it is a comet, but coming from outside our world, it could be something completely new, even an unknown category of space bodies. Harvard scientist Avi Loeb triggered doubts about it being a comet. He says there is only a 0.2 per cent chance that 3I/ATLAS is a naturally occurring space object. Here are all the clues from the interstellar object that Loeb has revealed to suggest that it is not a comet or an asteroid, but rather a piece of alien technology, possibly even an alien spaceship.