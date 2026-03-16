Netanyahu’s 'five finger' cafe video to quash death rumours sparks new AI claims; coffee shop shares PROOF he was there

Official response from the Israeli Prime Minister's office states that “PM is fine”. As social media speculations increased and rumour mills went wild, the coffee shop, The Sataf – Jerusalem, posted its own photos and videos of the visit by Netanyahu and confirmed in its caption that he indeed visited on Mar 15. Reuters verified the video's location from file imagery of the cafe, which matched the interiors seen in ​the video. Netanyahu, ​who rarely gives ⁠interviews to Israeli press or holds news conferences, convened his first press conference since the start of the war ​via a video link on Thursday, a similar format ​to the ⁠one he used in June during Israel's 12-day war with Iran. Earlier when Iran claimed that his office was hit, he appeared in a video interview with US-based Fox News. As the war began on Mar 3, social media claims also emerged alleging that Netanyahu has fled to Germany.

(Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, US, Gulf nations and non-state actors like Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis, Islamic State, and others. Claims and counterclaims, disinformation and misinformation are being made online and offline. Given this context, WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos and videos.)