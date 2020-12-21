Digital stars: Meet the highest paid YouTubers of 2020!

Ryan Kaji, a nine-year-old boy, is the highest-paid YouTuber of the year. The boy from Texas, US has made $29.5 million in a year by making unboxing videos of toys on his YouTube channel called "Ryan's World".
Mr Beast
Mr Beast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, earned $24 million in the pandemic year. While many have been unable to figure out the real resons and logic behind him being this rich, he is known for carrying out expensive stunts and philanthropy.
Dude Perfect
Dude Perfect, a group of five friends, were the third highest earners of YouTube in the year 2020. The group consists of Coby Cotton, Cory Cotton, Garret Hilbert, Cody Jones and Tyler Toney, who are known for toying around with lightsabers, Nerf Guns and paintballs. They have also raised thousands of dollars for Red Cross and Feeding America in the pandemic year.
Rhett and Link
What began as a categorically 'nerdy talk show' in 2012 has now become of the mot popular shows on YouTube. Rhett James McLaughlin, 43, and Charles Lincoln, 42 have together worked hard over the years to become the fourth highest-paid YouTubers with an annual income of $20 million in the year 2020.
Markiplier
Mark Edward Fischbach, also known online as Markiplier, has become the fifth highest-earner of YouTube in 2020 by earning $19.5 million. He started by posting breakdowns and hacks of popular video games in 2012. His rise to fame was a 31-part series examining 2013's Cry of Fear. Now based in Los Angeles, California, he is a gamer-commentator, actor, and comedian who posts hilarious gaming videos, original comedy sketches, animated parodies, and other bits of entertainment.