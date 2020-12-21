Digital stars: Meet the highest paid YouTubers of 2020!

Markiplier

Mark Edward Fischbach, also known online as Markiplier, has become the fifth highest-earner of YouTube in 2020 by earning $19.5 million. He started by posting breakdowns and hacks of popular video games in 2012. His rise to fame was a 31-part series examining 2013's Cry of Fear. Now based in Los Angeles, California, he is a gamer-commentator, actor, and comedian who posts hilarious gaming videos, original comedy sketches, animated parodies, and other bits of entertainment.

