/All doomsday fish sightings in 2025 - An ominous sign for humanity?

The doomsday fish made its fifth appearance in 2025 in India earlier this week. Fishermen in Tamil Nadu were shocked to see an extremely long, silvery, glistening fish among their catch. Originally known as the oarfish, this sea creature has earned a reputation for bringing bad luck. It lives at extreme depths in the ocean and hardly ever comes to the surface. According to the Japanese, it is believed that the doomsday fish only comes up when something bad is about to happen. Here are all the sightings of the doomsday fish in 2025.