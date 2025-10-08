/All doomsday fish sightings in 2025 - An ominous sign for humanity?

Doomsday fish, believed to bring with it tsunamis, earthquakes and other disasters, has been since several times in 2025. Could they be an ominous sign for humanity? Here are all the times oarfish were seen this year.
The doomsday fish made its fifth appearance in 2025 in India earlier this week. Fishermen in Tamil Nadu were shocked to see an extremely long, silvery, glistening fish among their catch. Originally known as the oarfish, this sea creature has earned a reputation for bringing bad luck. It lives at extreme depths in the ocean and hardly ever comes to the surface. According to the Japanese, it is believed that the doomsday fish only comes up when something bad is about to happen. Here are all the sightings of the doomsday fish in 2025.
The first time the doomsday fish was seen this year was in February. A headless oarfish washed off Mexico’s Baja California Sur coast. The "shiny fish" was spotted wiggling along the coast by a group of beachgoers.
A 30-foot oarfish was caught in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu in May 2025. It was so huge that seven men were needed to hold the entire fish. The camera captured the sea creature as fishermen watched the almost unbelievable catch.
The second sighting of an oarfish in 2025 happened in Australia. One of these serpent-like creatures washed off Tasmania’s west coast on June 2. The doomsday fish was spotted by a resident named Sybil Roberts. This one was three metres long.
Two oarfish washed ashore in New Zealand in June this year. Both of them were without their head. The first one was seen near Dunedin in the first week of June. The second doomsday fish appeared in Christchurch on New Zealand’s South Island at a stony beach near Birdlings Flat.
A doomsday fish was caught in Tamil Nadu’s Ramanathapuram district on Monday (October 6). They were returning with their catch from the Gulf of Mannar, and after reaching the shore, they spotted the oarfish among their catch. It weighed six kilograms.
Japanese folklore ties the oarfish to disasters. These creatures are not known to leave their world in tropical areas at depths of 20 metres to 200 metres. So when they do, it is considered a bad omen. The doomsday fish can grow up to 36 feet in length. Some sightings even suggest that oarfish could measure 56 feet. They are believed to be harbingers of tsunamis and earthquakes.