LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /All doomsday fish sightings in 2025 - An ominous sign for humanity?

All doomsday fish sightings in 2025 - An ominous sign for humanity?

Anamica Singh
Edited By Anamica Singh
Published: Oct 08, 2025, 11:55 IST | Updated: Oct 08, 2025, 11:58 IST

Doomsday fish, believed to bring with it tsunamis, earthquakes and other disasters, has been since several times in 2025. Could they be an ominous sign for humanity? Here are all the times oarfish were seen this year.

Doomsday fish sightings in 2025
1 / 7
(Photograph: Tiwi Islands Adventures)

Doomsday fish sightings in 2025

The doomsday fish made its fifth appearance in 2025 in India earlier this week. Fishermen in Tamil Nadu were shocked to see an extremely long, silvery, glistening fish among their catch. Originally known as the oarfish, this sea creature has earned a reputation for bringing bad luck. It lives at extreme depths in the ocean and hardly ever comes to the surface. According to the Japanese, it is believed that the doomsday fish only comes up when something bad is about to happen. Here are all the sightings of the doomsday fish in 2025.

Doomsday fish in Baja, Mexico
2 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Doomsday fish in Baja, Mexico

The first time the doomsday fish was seen this year was in February. A headless oarfish washed off Mexico’s Baja California Sur coast. The "shiny fish" was spotted wiggling along the coast by a group of beachgoers.

Doomsday fish in Tamil Nadu, India
3 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Doomsday fish in Tamil Nadu, India

A 30-foot oarfish was caught in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu in May 2025. It was so huge that seven men were needed to hold the entire fish. The camera captured the sea creature as fishermen watched the almost unbelievable catch.

Doomsday fish in Tasmania, Australia
4 / 7
(Photograph: X\ @Grouse_Beater)

Doomsday fish in Tasmania, Australia

The second sighting of an oarfish in 2025 happened in Australia. One of these serpent-like creatures washed off Tasmania’s west coast on June 2. The doomsday fish was spotted by a resident named Sybil Roberts. This one was three metres long.

Headless doomsday fish in Dunedin and Christchurch, New Zealand
5 / 7
(Photograph: baf85/iNaturalist)

Headless doomsday fish in Dunedin and Christchurch, New Zealand

Two oarfish washed ashore in New Zealand in June this year. Both of them were without their head. The first one was seen near Dunedin in the first week of June. The second doomsday fish appeared in Christchurch on New Zealand’s South Island at a stony beach near Birdlings Flat.

Second doomsday fish in India
6 / 7

Second doomsday fish in India

A doomsday fish was caught in Tamil Nadu’s Ramanathapuram district on Monday (October 6). They were returning with their catch from the Gulf of Mannar, and after reaching the shore, they spotted the oarfish among their catch. It weighed six kilograms.

What is doomsday fish?
7 / 7
(Photograph: Scripps Institution of Oceanography)

What is doomsday fish?

Japanese folklore ties the oarfish to disasters. These creatures are not known to leave their world in tropical areas at depths of 20 metres to 200 metres. So when they do, it is considered a bad omen. The doomsday fish can grow up to 36 feet in length. Some sightings even suggest that oarfish could measure 56 feet. They are believed to be harbingers of tsunamis and earthquakes.

Trending Photo

Wings of Glory: IAF’s historic missions that shaped India’s defence legacy
5

Wings of Glory: IAF’s historic missions that shaped India’s defence legacy

Happy Birthday Matt Damon: 5 must-watch movies of the actor on Netflix, Prime and other OTT platforms
6

Happy Birthday Matt Damon: 5 must-watch movies of the actor on Netflix, Prime and other OTT platforms

Meet the 8 women officers who made history in the Indian Air Force
8

Meet the 8 women officers who made history in the Indian Air Force

Indian Air Force Day 2025: From Rafales to Tejas, the guardians of Indian sky
7

Indian Air Force Day 2025: From Rafales to Tejas, the guardians of Indian sky

All doomsday fish sightings in 2025 - An ominous sign for humanity?
7

All doomsday fish sightings in 2025 - An ominous sign for humanity?