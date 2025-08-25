/Why is the 'Doomsday Fish' a symbol of disaster?

The Japanese believe the oarfish brings with it disasters. That is why it is also known as the "doomsday" fish. It is a rare sea creature that lives in the depths of the ocean. They hardly leave their world in tropical areas at depths of 20 metres to 200 metres. But when they do, it is taken as a sign of a looming disaster. The "doomsday fish" can grow to whopping lengths of 36 feet. A 30 foot giant was caught in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu earlier this year. Some sightings suggest oarfish measuring 56 feet. They are believed to be harbingers of tsunamis and earthquakes. What lent these sea creatures a bad name?