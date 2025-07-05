The Japan earthquake prediction for July 5 might not come true. There are subtle hints, and some loud ones too, that indicate that a magnitude 8 temblor is not coming anytime soon. However, that doesn't mean that it won't happen in the coming years. The manga prediction by Ryo Tatsuki for Japan points to major devastation on July 5. A passage reads, "The Ocean floor between Japan and the Philippines will crack. Huge waves will rise in all directions." Japan's government has warned of more possible strong earthquakes. A quake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.4 was recorded in the islands in southwestern Japan on Saturday, one in a series of over 1,000 quakes since 21 June. Could an 8 or higher quake occur soon? Here's why that might not happen.