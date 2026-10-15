/Srinagar police attaches properties worth over ₹13.43 crore in drug trafficking crackdown

In a major crackdown on drug trafficking and its financial networks, Srinagar Police has frozen and attached multiple residential properties and a vehicle valued at over ₹13.43 crore under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

The coordinated action was carried out by Police Stations Khanyar, Pantha Chowk, Shalteng, Safakadal, Soura and Ahmadnagar, covering different police subdivisions across Srinagar.

According to the details of the action, the assets were identified during financial investigations and allegedly acquired using proceeds from illicit drug trafficking. Proceedings have been initiated under Sections 68-E and 68-F of the NDPS Act, which provide for the identification and forfeiture of illegally acquired property, subject to the prescribed legal procedures.

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Police Station Khanyar accounted for the largest share of the reported action, attaching five assets valued at approximately ₹8 crore. These include a three-storey residential house belonging to Aijaz Ahmad Bhat of Budoobagh, Khanyar, valued at ₹1.60 crore, and a Volkswagen Polo valued at ₹6.50 lakh, allegedly linked to Aaqib Hyder Khan of Dalgate.

The action also covers a three-storeyed house belonging to Majid Ashraf Wani of Sheeshgari Mohalla, Khanyar, valued at ₹2.50 crore. Two residential properties linked to Shabir Ahmad Bangroo of Bangroo Mohalla, Safakadal, have also been attached. The properties comprise a three-storeyed house valued at ₹2.80 crore and a single-storeyed house valued at ₹1.10 crore.

The assets are linked to cases registered at Police Station Khanyar under different FIR numbers.

At Police Station Pantha Chowk, a concrete residential house in Khanmoh, valued at ₹1.24 crore and allegedly linked to Saqib Bashir Bhat alias Sakpal, has been attached. The individual is linked to NDPS cases registered at Police Stations Pampore, Banihal and Khrew.

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Police Station Shalteng has frozen a two-storey residential house with one kanal of land in Panzinara, Srinagar, valued at ₹1.21 crore. The property is allegedly linked to Danish Ahmad Bhat and is associated with FIR No. 43/2023 registered at Police Station Shalteng.

In Safakadal, police have attached a three-storey residential house with an attic, valued at ₹10.15 lakh, allegedly linked to Faizan Firdous Khanday alias Farzan Pujj. The case, registered under FIR No. 135/2026, involves provisions of the NDPS Act, the Arms Act and Section 111 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), according to the details provided.

Police Station Ahmadnagar has initiated proceedings against two residential properties allegedly linked to Adil Ahmad Patoo of Shah Mohalla, Ahmadnagar. The properties have been valued at approximately ₹1 crore and ₹80 lakh, respectively, and are associated with FIR Nos. 16/2023 and the financial investigation conducted under the NDPS Act.

In another action, Police Station Soura has frozen a residential house in Umar Colony-B, Lal Bazar, allegedly linked to Khalid Nazir Chiloo. The property has been valued at ₹1.18 crore, excluding the value of the land, and is associated with FIR No. 23/2025.

Police said the proceedings in the Ahmadnagar and Soura cases were carried out in the presence of an Executive Magistrate, with local witnesses present in the Soura proceedings.