/Early winter grips Kashmir as fresh snowfall blankets higher reaches, temperatures dip

Kashmir witnessed an early taste of winter as fresh snowfall blanketed the higher reaches of the Valley, bringing down temperatures and transforming the region’s mountain landscapes into picturesque winter scenes.

The upper reaches of Kilshay Top in Tulail Valley and Razdan Pass in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district received fresh snowfall, with heavy snow reported in the upper reaches of Tulail near the Line of Control (LoC). The fresh spell of precipitation has intensified the chill in mountainous areas, signalling a shift towards colder weather conditions across the Valley.

Fresh snowfall at Razdan Pass had forced the closure of vehicular movement along the 85-kilometre Bandipora-Gurez road, disrupting the only road connectivity between Gurez Valley and the rest of Kashmir. Situated at an altitude of around 3,558 metres, Razdan Pass is particularly vulnerable to snowfall and adverse weather conditions.

Meanwhile, the famous tourist destination of Gulmarg has donned a winter-like appearance following fresh snowfall in its upper reaches. Continuous snowfall at Affarwat Peak has covered the surrounding mountains in a blanket of white, enhancing the scenic beauty of the popular resort.

The early snowfall has also delighted tourists visiting Gulmarg, with many seen enjoying the snow-covered surroundings and capturing photographs and videos of the picturesque landscape. The fresh spell has offered visitors a glimpse of winter in Kashmir, even as the season is still in its early stages.

In another weather-related development, restoration work has begun on the Uri National Highway in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district after a landslide triggered by heavy rains brought massive boulders onto the road. Officials said efforts are underway to clear the debris and restore vehicular movement at the earliest.

The Meteorological Centre Srinagar has forecast generally cloudy weather with light to moderate rainfall at many places on October 15, while higher reaches are likely to receive light snowfall.

Thunderstorms, gusty winds and hailstorms may occur at isolated places during this period.

According to the forecast, weather conditions are expected to remain generally dry on October 16, with a brief spell of light rain possible at isolated places. Dry weather is likely to prevail across the region from October 17 to 24.

Another spell of generally cloudy weather, accompanied by light rainfall at scattered places and light snowfall over higher reaches, is expected between October 25 and 27. Thunderstorms and gusty winds may also occur at a few places.

In view of the forecast, the Meteorological Centre Srinagar has advised farmers to ensure the safe storage of harvested apples, paddy and other crops. The department has also cautioned that adverse weather conditions could coincide with light snowfall over important mountain passes, roads and highways.

Travellers, transporters and the general public have been urged to plan their journeys carefully and follow official traffic advisories, particularly while travelling through high-altitude areas vulnerable to snowfall and deteriorating weather conditions.