Live: We finalised defence deals worth $3 billion, says US President Trump after talks with PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral talks with US President Donald Trump. Photograph: ANI
WION Edit: A new dawn for India-US ties
Both sides have the same position on the range of issues, whether its the Indo-Pacific or China, or even South Asia as a whole.
Highlights of US President's speech after talks with PM Narendra Modi
The visit was great, we will remember welcome accorded to us.
There was focus on having comprehensive trade deal.
We discussed 5G telecom technology, the situation in Indo-Pacific.
US-India partnership is truly stronger than ever before.
We decided to set up a counter-narcotic centre.
We finalised defence deals worth USD 3 billion.
The visit has been unforgettable, extraordinary and productive.
The US President will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan at 10:00 am followed by a visit to Rajghat where he will pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.
US President Donald Trump's daughter and senior advisor Ivanka Trump arrives at Rashtrapati Bhavan ahead of the ceremonial reception of the US President.
Donald Trump's Schedule in New Delhi
US President Donald Trump will participate in various programmes in Delhi today. The first programme will be ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan. A meeting between President Trump and PM Modi is scheduled at Hyderabad house following which exchange of agreements will take place.
10:00 am
Reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan
10:30 am
Wreath-laying at Raj Ghat, New Delhi
11:00 am
PM meets Trump in New Delhi
12:40 pm
India and US Exchange agreements
2:40 pm
Roundtable with Indian business leaders
7:30 pm
Trump meets President Kovind
10:00 pm
Trump embarks for the US
Massive crowds, enthusiastic statements and cheerful dances and songs were the highlights of Donald Trump's first day of India visit. The leaders of both nations PM Modi and Trump greatly praised each other and stressed on strong Indo-US ties. Trump spoke on defence, terrorism and a lot more. So here are the takeaways from day one of Trump's India trip.
President Donald Trump's Air Force One arrived at New Delhi airport after the US president and the First Lady Melania Trump visited the Taj Mahal in Agra.
President Donald Trump & First Lady Melania Trump received a large portrait of 'Taj Mahal' from UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath before departing for Delhi.
Trumps' tour of the Taj Mahal comes to an end, and POTUS proceeds to New Delhi
Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner pose for pictures at the Taj Mahal
Donald Trump and Melania Trump are given a tour of the historic site
US President Donald Trump writes in the visitor's book at the Taj Mahal
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive at Taj Mahal
Performances alongside the road to Taj Mahal can be seen while Agra awaits the President
Third tweet by POTUS in Hindi: 'America and India will make big dreamers bigger and make their future brighter than ever'
अमेरिका और भारत अपने देशों को मजबूत बनाएँगे, अपने लोगों को सम्पन्न बनाएँगे, बड़े सपने देखने वालों को और बड़ा बनाएँगे और अपना भविष्य पहले से कहीं अधिक उज्जवल बनाएँगे... और यह तो शुरुआत ही है।— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 24, 2020
President Trump tweeted after the conclusion of the 'Namaste Trump' event
President Donald Trump's entourage left for the Taj Mahal with Ivanka and Jared Kushner also part of the US delegation.
US President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump disembark the Air Force One
President Trump and First Lady Melania arrived at the Agra airport amid a festival atmosphere with Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath also present.
President Trump arrived in Agra a short while ago in his Air Force One plane. The US president and the First Lady Melania Trump are set to visit the Taj Mahal.
Air Force One arrives at Agra
The US President departs for Agra.
President Trump tweets in Hindi 'The people of America will always be true and loyal friends of the people of India'
President Trump and Prime Minister Modi conclude the event at Motera Stadium
President Trump and Prime Minister Modi embrace after the address at Motera Stadium
Prime Minister Modi recalls first meeting with President Trump during his speech at Motera Stadium
President Trump says the US is 'united against Islamic terrorism'
Trump talks about $3 billion military trade with India
POTUS praises in his speech the female entrepreneurs of India and their growing prominence
President Trump mentions a few cornerstones of Indian media and culture in his speech
President Trump exalts India and Prime Minister Modi in his speech
In his speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hails India's friendship with the US
Trump's India visit - Motera Stadium teeming with crowds ahead of 'Namaste Trump' event
Dan Scavino Jr., Assistant to President Donald Trump, tweets about the grand roadshow
President Trump and Prime Minister Modi arrive at Motera Stadium
President Trump and Prime Minister Modi arrive at Motera Stadium
Trump's visit to India begins
Trump's India visit - Sabarmati Ashram highlights
Donald Trump visit to India - President Trump enroute Motera Stadium as crowd cheers
President Trump enters his name in the book of dignitaries
President Trump spins charkha at Sabarmati Ashram
Trump's India visit: Sabarmati Ashram
President and First Lady Trump along with Prime Minister Modi visit the Sabarmati Ashram
Roadshow of President Trump and Prime Minister Modi is underway
President Trump and Prime Minister Modi inaugurate roadshow in 'The Beast'
Prime Minister Modi and President Trump proceed to 'Namaste Trump' event
Modi hugs and receives Trump
Trump's India visit - Arrival
Air Force One arrives at Ahmedabad airport
PM Modi to receive US President Donald Trump
Breaking: Trump arrives in Ahmedabad!
Trump visits India - Benefits of this strategic partnership
As India awaits eagerly for United States President Donald Trump, Jitendra Kumar Tripathi and Ashok Sajjanhar, two former Ambassadors, said on Sunday that this visit will have a good impact on India and US strategic partnership."
India`s relationship with the US has seen many ups and downs during the last century but since 2002 the relations are on a steady path of development. This visit has added advantage for India as the US President will not be visiting Pakistan," Jitendra Kumar Tripathi told ANI.
Ashok Sajjanhar said, "I think the topics on top of their agenda will be strategic partnership, terrorism, defence nuclear energy co-operation, growing convergence, congruence of views of Indo-Pacific - how to constraint, how to counter the rapid rise of China and its assertive and aggressive role as far as the South China Sea is concerned."
Modi replies to Trump's Hindi tweet
Group of dancers performing at Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, ahead of the arrival of US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.
Exciting scenes at Motera!
Podium is set to host world's top leaders
Trump tweets in Hindi to share his excitement en route India.
US President Donald Trump visit to India - Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Ahmedabad ahead of grand Motera show.
