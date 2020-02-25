Live: We finalised defence deals worth $3 billion, says US President Trump after talks with PM Modi

Highlights of US President's speech after talks with PM Narendra Modi



The visit was great, we will remember welcome accorded to us.

There was focus on having comprehensive trade deal.



We discussed 5G telecom technology, the situation in Indo-Pacific.



US-India partnership is truly stronger than ever before.



We decided to set up a counter-narcotic centre.



We finalised defence deals worth USD 3 billion.



The visit has been unforgettable, extraordinary and productive.