The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is all set to start from February 19 in Pakistan. This is the first time since 1996 ODI World Cup that Pakistan are hosting an ICC tournament.They had co-hosted the 1996 ODI WC along with India and Sri Lanka.
India, meanwhile, will play all its three league matches in Dubai, UAE. This is as per the agreed upon hybrid model with the ICC and PCB.
India start their campaign against Bangladesh on February 20 at 2:30 pm India time before taking on arch-rival Pakistan on February 23 (2:30 pm India time). India play their final group-stage match against New Zealand on March 2 (2:30 pm India time).
The second semi-final will also pe played in Dubai irrespective of India making it or not. The second semi-final, however, will be played in Lahore, Pakistan.
The final, on March 9, will be played in Lahore if India fails to qualify and in Dubai if the opposite happens. The hybrid model came in place due to political tensions between India and Pakistan because of which BCCI declined to send the team to Pakistan.
A total of eight teams, i.e. India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, England, Afghanistan, New Zealand, Australia and South Africa are divided in two groups for the tournament.
Feb 11, 2025 14:41 IST
List of players doubtful or ruled-out of tournament
The ICC Champions Trophy is set to begin in eight days and the teams are expected to submit their final squad on Tuesday (Feb 11). Leading to the tournament, some of the marquee players have become unavailable or are doubtful due to injuries. The injuries could add to the woes of the teams for the tournament which is already being played with cut-throat competition and under comparatively harsh conditions of the sub-continent.
Feb 11, 2025 14:09 IST
Jacob Bethell out for Champiosn Trophy 2025
“I’m pretty sure he’s been ruled out of the Champions Trophy, to be honest. That’s really disappointing for him, obviously, he played nicely the other day and has been one of the really exciting players so it’s a shame that the injury is going to rule him out,” said England skipper Jos Buttler as quoted saying by ESPNcricinfo.
Feb 11, 2025 13:39 IST
Former pacer Zaheer says 'excess flexibility could come back to hurt' India
Former India pacer Zaheer Khan says that 'excessive flexibility' under coach Gautam Gambhir could come back and hurt the team. Zaheer's comments could be pointing towards the changing batting order in the first two ODIs against England in the ongoing series. The team, however, won both the matches by four wickets.
Feb 11, 2025 13:17 IST
Jasprit Bumrah missing Champions Trophy 2025? Former pacer says 'going to be a huge setback' for India
India are dealing with a dilemma around premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah's fitness with ICC Champions Trophy 2025 just around the corner. Bumrah picked up a back injury during Sydney Test on Australia tour in first week of January and hasn't played any cricket since.
The pacer, however, has been included in India's provisional squad for the Champions Trophy. Bumrah is also expected to play in third and final ODI of the ongoing series against England in Ahmedabad on February 12 to prove his fitness.
Feb 11, 2025 12:49 IST
Varun Chakaravarthy in Champions Trophy Playing XI? India's 2011 ODI WC winning-spinner says 'straight away no'
The Champions Trophy 2025 is right around the corner and all eight teams are trying to figure out their best squad for the tournament. One of the title contenders India, which start their campaign on February 20, are currently playing three-ODI series against England at home to find out their best squad and playing XI.
Former India spinner and 2011 ODI World Cup winner Piyush Chawla, however, thinks that the Varun doesn't walk into the India playing XI straight away in the Champions Trophy.
Feb 11, 2025 12:23 IST
Jasprit Bumrah or Varun Chakravarthy? Indian selectors to take call on deadline day
With India sweating on the fitness of Jasprit Bumrah, the selectors panel led by Ajit Agarkar will have to take a call on the star bowler’s fitness. In case Bumrah is not available, the Indian side is likely to pick Varun Chakravarthy in the final 15-member squad for the Champions Trophy 2025.