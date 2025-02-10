The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is all set to start from February 19 in Pakistan. This is the first time since 1996 ODI World Cup that Pakistan are hosting an ICC tournament.They had co-hosted the 1996 ODI WC along with India and Sri Lanka.
India, meanwhile, will play all its three league matches in Dubai, UAE. This is as per the agreed upon hybrid model with the ICC and PCB.
India start their campaign against Bangladesh on February 20 at 2:30 pm India time before taking on arch-rival Pakistan on February 23 (2:30 pm India time). India play their final group-stage match against New Zealand on March 2 (2:30 pm India time).
The second semi-final will also pe played in Dubai irrespective of India making it or not. The second semi-final, however, will be played in Lahore, Pakistan.
The final, on March 9, will be played in Lahore if India fails to qualify and in Dubai if the opposite happens. The hybrid model came in place due to political tensions between India and Pakistan because of which BCCI declined to send the team to Pakistan.
A total of eight teams, i.e. India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, England, Afghanistan, New Zealand, Australia and South Africa are divided in two groups for the tournament.
India match schedule, timings and venues in Champions Trophy
India vs Bangladesh - Feb 20 - Dubai - 1:30 PM IST
India vs Pakistan - Feb 23 - Dubai - 1:30 PM IST
India vs New Zealand - March 2 - Dubai - 1:30 PM IST
Varun Chakaravarthy in Champions Trophy Playing XI? India's 2011 ODI WC winning-spinner says 'straight away no'
In a bid to ensure that all bases are covered, India had included mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy in the ODI squad despite not naming him for the series initially. Varun's selection comes after his 14-wicket Player of the Series performance in the five-T20I series against England, which preceded the ODI series.
Where to watch matches live in your country?
The tournament is being played for the first time since 2017 when Pakistan won the trophy by beating India in the final in the United Kingdom.