Top 10 world news: Ukraine's 'shifting goalposts', UK's Autumn Budget, MH17 downing and more

Kremlin can't imagine public negotiations with Kyiv as fighting rages in east Ukraine

World leaders have advocated for a diplomatic way to address the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, which caused havoc in eastern Europe and also impacted the entire world. While commenting on the possible peace talks, Kremlin on Thursday (November 17) accused Kyiv of shifting the goalposts. It stated that Russia could not imagine engaging in public negotiations with Ukraine.

UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announces tax hikes, spending squeeze in £55 billion autumn budget

A month after "Trussonomics", the economic experiment by former UK Prime Minister Liz Truss failed miserably, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt delivered the autumn statement at the House of Commons on Thursday. Hunt announced a total of £55 billion plan in tax rises and spending cuts in his budget statement that was aimed to raise cash to support the economy.

Dutch court convicts three men for MH17 downing, one acquitted

Three men have been convicted by a Dutch court on Thursday (November 17) for the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine in 2014. One was acquitted for the incident that killed all 298 people onboard.

Rishi Sunak reveals details about discussion regarding FTA with Narendra Modi at G20 summit

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Thursday that he had a conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the Free Trade Agreement during the G20 Summit in Indonesia.

During his first address at the British parliament, Sunak was questioned about his meeting with various global leaders and he responded by saying that the government will not "sacrifice quality for speed".

Shraddha Walkar murder case: Dating app Bumble will 'remain available' to help police

Bumble, an online dating application, said that it will "remain available" to assist the Indian authorities, who are investigating the Shraddha Walkar murder case, that shocked the Indian capital city New Delhi.

Mel Gibson will no longer testify in Harvey Weinstein's trial

Mel Gibson will not be called to stand in Harvey Weinstein’s criminal trial. The actor will not be called by the prosecutors as it was previously understood.

A particular Jane Doe from the case had confided in Mel Gibson and the actor could have been brought to stand to corroborate parts of the story. This is regarding Jane Doe 3 who was Mel’s massage therapist. She told the jury earlier that she became a close friend to Mel and told him about the alleged incident during an appointment. She said that the actor offered to help and asked if she wanted to call the police or find a lawyer.

Michelle Obama provides clear answer on her possible US presidential run

Former United States first lady Michelle Obama has always dominated headlines when it comes to a possible presidential run. Since the end of Barack Obama’s tenure as president, questions have been asked about Michelle potentially launching her own campaign. The rumours resurfaced when Hillary Clinton announced her campaign back in the 2016 elections and again in 2020 when she put her support behind Joe Biden. However, when it comes to Michelle herself, she is not a fan of the topic.

Pakistan minister justifies proposed constitutional amendment to retain army chief

Days after reports emerged that former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was averse to the idea of General Qamar Jawed Bajwa continuing as the country's Army chief, a leaked legislation proposal that seeks to amend the country's Army act has caused furore across Pakistan. Country's Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif downplayed the debate on the leaked proposal to amend the country's army act. He reasoned that the proposed amendment was mandated as per a 2019 Supreme Court verdict.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino to stand unopposed for third term

FIFA President Gianni Infantino will stand unopposed for a third term as head of world football's governing body next year, FIFA confirmed on Thursday. A brief statement from FIFA said that Infantino would be the only candidate when the election takes place at the 73rd FIFA Congress in Kigali, Rwanda on March 16. "No other candidature has been submitted," the statement said. Infantino's third term follows in the line of previous FIFA presidents -- Joao Havelange was in charge from 1974 to 1998 and Infantino's predecessor Sepp Blatter held office from 1998 to 2015.

'The Legend Of Maula Jatt' becomes the highest-grossing South Asian film at UK box office

Five weeks after its release, the Pakistani period drama 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' is going strong at the UK box office. The film's steady business has reportedly made it the highest-grossing South Asian film in the last four years in the country.