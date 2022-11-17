'The Legend Of Maula Jatt' becomes the highest-grossing South Asian film at UK box office 

Five weeks after its release, the Pakistani period drama 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' is going strong at the UK box office. The film's steady business has reportedly made it the highest-grossing South Asian film in the last four years in the country.



According to a report in Screen Daily, 'Maula Jatt' has so far earned £44,149 (USD 52,643 approx) on its fifth weekend. While the film's footfall has come down considerably if compared to its competitors, it has earned almost £1.3m (USD 15.5m approx) at the box office in total. The earnings is more that another big blockbuster from the sub-continent, Indian filmmaker Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan-1' which has grossed so far £1.26m (USD 15.2m).

The film is also the highest-grossing Punjabi language film globally and has made $7.8 million worldwide within four weeks of its release.

Several reports state that film has done better business than a smash hit RRR in the UK. SS Rajamouli's film has been declared a blockbuster worldwide. Trade Pundits state that the Pakistani period drama had less screen count compared to the Bollywood films and yet managed to do good business upon its release on October 13.

A reboot of the 1979 cult classic 'Maula Jatt', the film stars Fawad and Mahira Khan, Humaima Malick, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Gohar Rasheed, Faris Shafi and Ali Azmat. It has been helmed by Bilal Lashari.