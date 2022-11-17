Michelle Obama provides clear answer on her possible US presidential run

Former United States first lady Michelle Obama has always dominated headlines when it comes to a possible presidential run. Since the end of Barack Obama’s tenure as president, questions have been asked about Michell potentially launching her own campaign. The rumours resurfaced when Hillary Clinton announced her campaign back in the 2016 elections and again in 2020 when she put her support behind Joe Biden. However, when it comes to Michelle herself, she is not a fan of the topic.

During an interview with presenter Naga Munchetty on BBC Breakfast, she said that she “detests” being asked about a possible presidential run and gave a clear answer to the question.

“No,” Michelle Obama said to the interviewer.

Biden, who served as vice present in the Obama administration, has always enjoyed the support of both Barack and Michelle. During the interview, she once again praised Biden for his work as president and said that he has introduced a number of major reforms during his team at the White House. However, when it came to endorsing him for re-election, she sounded hesitant to lend her full support.

“You know, I, I – I will have to see. It’s a personal decision that he and his family have to make. Probably, if I hadn’t been through it, I would feel more cavalier about opining on it. But I know it’s a personal call and I don’t want to be one of the millions of people weighing in on what he should do, he and Jill should do,” she said.