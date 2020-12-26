Top 10 world news today: EU countries receive coronavirus vaccine, Spain finds new strain, and more

As the world is preparing to battle the new variants of the novel coronavirus, the European Union countries will start vaccination drive from Sunday. Meanwhile, the Saudi Crown Prince joined the list of leaders who publically received a shot of the vaccine.

Click on headlines to read more

EU Chief says vaccine delivered to all EU countries; vaccination drive to start tomorrow

Calling it a 'European success story', the European Union leader Ursula von der Leyen reported that the EU has enough doses for everyone.

Spain confirms new virus strain as vaccines begin arriving in European nations

Paris received its first tranche of the vaccine as it was delivered to the hospital with jabs set to be administered to an elderly home on Sunday.

Finland receives more than 5,000 applications for '90 day Finn' relocation programme

Finland has climbed the ranks as it has been announced as the world's happiest country for the third time this year.

Monolith Christmas edition? Because this one is made of Gingerbread

The monolith is seven-feet tall. The appearance of this monolith has certainly become talk of the town and people are flocking there to take pictures and videos.

Jordan: Journalist arrested for claiming officials received jabs of coronavirus vaccine

A journalist in Jordan has been arrested after he reported the kingdom has received coronavirus vaccine and the local officials had already received shots of the vaccine.

Athens' first official mosque allowed to reopen for holiday season

As the holiday season came closer, the government decided to let the faithful return to their religious place, but with a cap on maximum attendees allowed.

Turkmenistan president claims Licorice can cure coronavirus

The leader has a long history of moves aimed at boosting his country's fauna and flora.

Russia claims it intercepted IS attack plot

Russia's territories in the Caucasus were ravaged by two wars between federal troops and Chechen separatists in the 1990s and 2000s.

Russia approves Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine for people over 60

Russia had approved its vaccine after it was tested on only a few dozen people -- between 18 and 60, touting it as “the first in the world" to receive a go-ahead.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman gets coronavirus vaccine

The Saudi crown prince is among the few world leaders to have received the vaccine.