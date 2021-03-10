Top 10 world news: Hawaii floods, UK rejects EU's vaccine claims, and more

Hawaii has declared emergency and has ordered evacuations after heavy rains brought floods, landslides and fear of dam failures. Meanwhile, the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has denied the claims made by European Council chief Charles Michel about UK imposing a vaccine export ban.

After heavy rains cause havoc, Hawaii declares emergency, orders evacuations

The move came after a dam overflowed on the island of Maui, forcing evacuations and destroying homes, with the dam's 'unsatisfactory' condition leading to it being scheduled for removal this year, the land department has said.

China accuses US admiral of 'hyping up' threat of Taiwan invasion

China on Wednesday accused a top US commander of attempting to "hype up" the threat of an invasion of Taiwan to inflate Washington's defence spend.

Boris Johnson rejects EU's claims of COVID-19 vaccine blocking

"Let me be clear: we have not blocked the export of a single Covid-19 vaccine or vaccine components," Boris Johnson said.

Kremlin and other Russian official websites down; experts doubt US involvement

This alleged move from the US has come after the officials concluded that Russia was likely involved in the controversial SolarWinds Orion attacks.

In a first, Greenpeace paragliders land on ECB building to protest

After flying over the Main river in Frankfurt, the two activists landed at the low-rise ECB complex and unfurled a banner that demanded the ECB 'stop funding climate killers'.

With 1,972 new fatalities, Brazil yet again sees record Covid-19 deaths

Brazil on Tuesday set yet another grim record of highest coronavirus deaths in a single day with 1,972 new fatalities, according to the Health Ministry.

Two Afghan youths jailed for fire in Greek migrant camp

About 13,000 people including pregnant women, the elderly, and young children were left without any shelter in two successive fires in September that destroyed the Moria camp.

Almost all young women have been sexually harassed in UK: UN Women

Nearly 96 per cent of women said they did not even report the incidents, of which 45 per cent said they didn't report as they felt it would not change anything.

Christians in Muslim-majority Malaysia can use 'Allah' in publications

The Arabic word for God has long been divisive in Malaysia, with Christians complaining attempts to stop them using it to highlight creeping Islamisation.

Israel's Netanyahu to make first official trip to UAE Thursday: Reports

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is to make his first official visit to the UAE on Thursday following an agreement between the two countries to establish ties, Israeli media reported.