Top 10 world news: Gaza hospital mass grave, UN's warning on climate change, and more

Today marks day 39 of the Israel-Hamas war, with no signs of abating. As the death toll continues to climb, a distressing piece of news has come to light from Gaza, where 179 people, including children who died in Al-Shifa Hospital's ICU, had to be buried in a mass grave.

In other news, The United Nations has issued a fresh warning about the looming climate crisis humanity faces. The international agency said that the world was failing to get a grip on climate change.

Meanwhile, the first images of cocaine that was discovered in the US White House have been released.

Finally, towards the end of today's newsletter, you will find lighter news, including the latest Joe Biden gaffe and a scientific breakthrough.

At least 179 patients, including children, who died in the intensive care unit of Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza were buried in a mass grave at the premises, the hospital’s director Mohammad Abu Salmiyah said on Tuesday (Nov 14).

The Israeli army on Tuesday (Nov 14) claimed that they have captured the parliament along with other government institutions which were run by Hamas in Gaza City as its forces escalated their offensive inside the Palestinian territory.

The United Nations (UN) warned on Tuesday (Nov 14) that the world was failing to get a grip on climate change, as an assessment of current climate pledges showed only minor progress on reducing emissions this decade. In a statement, the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) said the world was failing to act with sufficient urgency to curb greenhouse gas emissions.

The first images of cocaine, which were found inside the White House in July, were released and circulated on social media after the Daily Mail accessed it from the Secret Service through a Freedom of Information Act request.

The Turkish parliament's foreign affairs commission will debate Sweden's NATO membership on Thursday (Nov 16). Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan submitted the bill to parliament for ratification three weeks ago, a step which was welcomed by Sweden and NATO.

The Indian Election Commission has served show-cause notices to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly making false remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

American actress and human rights activist Angelina Jolie has expressed concern and sadness over the mass expulsion of Afghan refugees from Pakistan. Jolie took to Instagram to call out Pakistan for its decision to send back scores of Afghans.



ICC World Cup 2023's second semi-final will be thrilling, as it is between South Africa and Australia, two of the greatest cricketing teams. However, according to the weather prediction, rain might play a spoilsport in the Australia vs South Africa semi-final.

United States President Joe Biden again became a butt of jokes on Monday (Nov 13) after he made the blunder of introducing Vice President Kamala Harris as 'president' at a White House event. Biden made the folly while he was addressing an event which was organised to honour the Stanley Cup-winning Vegas Golden Knights.