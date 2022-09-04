Top 10 world news: Cyrus Mistry dies, Pakistan demands reparations, Truss to reduce taxes & more

Cyrus Mistry, the sixth chairman of Tata Sons died in a car accident on Sunday. The accident took place around 3.15 PM when Mistry was travelling to Mumbai from Ahmedabad. In other news, Pakistan's Federal Climate Minister Sherry Rehman in an interview argued that the western nations owe developing nations reparations for accelerating climate change.

Cyrus Mistry, former Tata Sons chairman, dies in a car accident

Reportedly, Mistry was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai when his Mercedes car hit the divider. The accident took place in the Palghar district.

Typhoon Hinnamnor: Japan, China suspend ferry service and flights

With the approach of Typhoon Hinnamnor, the strongest global storm this year, China and Japan have suspended ferry services as well as flights.

One step away from sainthood: 'Smiling' John Paul I beatified by Pope Francis

Pope Francis beatified John Paul I in St Peter's Square on Sunday with thousands of people present in the audience. Also known as the "Smiling Pope" because of his humility and simplicity, John Paul died in 1978 after only 33 days as pontiff amid lingering conspiracy theories that he was a victim of foul play.

Western countries owe reparations to developing nations facing climate change, says Pakistan minister

As Pakistan goes through a harrowing ordeal with incessant monsoon rains submerging a third of the country, federal climate minister Sherry Rehman has argued that the western nations owe developing nations reparations for accelerating climate change.

British PM hopeful Liz Truss promises to reduce taxes, focus on energy bills if elected

Potential UK PM candidate Liz Truss on Saturday (September 3) promised to deal with energy bills right away if elected, Sputnik, a UK-based media outlet reported.

United States: How Archives went from ‘National Treasure’ to political prey

The National Archives and Records Administration has never been, until now, the locus of a criminal investigation of a former president. Yet that’s exactly where the agency finds itself after sending a referral to the FBI stating that 15 boxes recovered from former President Donald Trump’s Florida home in January contained dozens of documents with classified markings.

Russia-Ukraine war would not have taken place if Trump was still president, claims Jared Kushner

Jared Kushner, the right-hand and son-in-law of former US President Donald Trump in an interview stated that the Ukraine-Russia war would have never taken place if Trump was still in power.

Hamas executes five Palestinians of Gaza, accusing them of murder, supporting Israel

The Gaza Strip's ruling Hamas movement declared on Sunday that it had executed five Palestinians, two of whom were accused of "collaboration" with Israel.

'Just another game': Suryakumar Yadav downplays immense hype surrounding India-Pakistan rivalry

Ahead of the second edition of India's high-octane clash against Pakistan, Suryakumar Yadav opened up about the same while in conversation with Star Sports.

Creative Arts Emmys 2022 day 1 winners list: The Beatles, Adele, Lizzo win big

To honour the best of this year’s reality shows, production design, animation, comedy specials, stunts, visual effects, and more, Creative Arts Emmys returned on Saturday at Los Angeles’s Microsoft Theater.

