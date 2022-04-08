Top 10 world news: 26/11 mastermind gets jail, Russian rocket strike, and more

26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed has got 31 years in jail by Pakistani court, said reports. Russian rocket strike on Ukraine train station killed 50, said reports. I promise to fine Muslims for wearing headscarve, said French Presidential candidate. Sri Lanka cricket legend Ranatunga tells WION, government is trying to cling to power. Methane concentration in Earth’s atmosphere witnessed record rise in 2021. In India, from April 10, all adults are eligible for booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Finally, Pakistan PM Imran Khan wife Bushra Bibi’s friend Farah Khan broke silence. Macron has regretted to enter France's presidential race late as Le Pen has cut lead.

26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed gets 31 years in jail by Pakistani court: Reports

In different terror cases, Mumbai terror attack mastermind and Jamat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed was sentenced to 31 years in prison by a Pakistani anti-terrorism court on Friday.

Russian rocket strike on Ukraine train station kills 50, injures many: Reports

In a rocket strike on a railway station, Russians seem to have killed over 50 people and injured several others in eastern Ukraine on Friday, reports said citing the state railway company.

I promise fines for Muslims wearing headscarve: French Presidential candidate

Marine Le Pen, a far-right presidential contender in France, promised to punish Muslims who wear headscarves in public on Thursday, as politicians made a final push for votes three days before an election that is becoming tighter.

Sri Lanka cricket legend Ranatunga tells WION govt trying to cling to power

Arjuna Ranatunga, legendary Sri Lankan cricketer and former minister, spoke with WION's Dasuni Athauda in an exclusive interview, sharing his thoughts on the worsening economic and political crisis in the country. He slammed the government for claiming that the recent protests were politically motivated, and accused it of attempting to "hold on to its power." He also praised India for its help at this time of need for its neighbour.

Methane concentration in Earth’s atmosphere witnessed record rise in 2021

In 2021, methane concentration in Earth’s air witnessed a record rise, as per US government data. The spike in greenhouse gas has been witnessed for the second year in a row, raising fears of more effects of it on climate change.

India: From April 10, all adults eligible for booster doses of COVID vaccine

The Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare announced on Friday that prophylactic doses (booster doses) of the COVID-19 vaccine will be available for all adults starting on Sunday, April 10, at private vaccination centres.

Finally, Pak PM wife Bushra Bibi’s friend Farah Khan breaks silence

Finally, Farah Khan, the close friend of Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi, has broken her silence over the numerous allegations levelled against her, a Geo News report said.

3.5 tumultuous years of Imran Khan's premiership: From build-up to aftermath

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's professional cricket career came to an end in a blaze of glory. His political career, on the other hand, has taken a very opposite path.





Macron regrets entering France's presidential race late as Le Pen cuts lead

French President Emmanuel Macron voiced regret on Friday for starting campaigning late as opinion polls showed him holding a slender lead over the far-right candidate Marine Le Pen, who he warned would scare investors away from France.

Ukraine war: Japan ends Russian coal imports, expels Moscow's diplomats

Japan said on Friday it will end imports of Russian coal and announced the expulsion of eight of Moscow's diplomats over "war crimes" in Ukraine.