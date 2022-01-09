Top 10: Biden to deliver his first State of the Union address, 164 people killed in Kazakhstan, and more

Local media in Kazakhstan reported on Sunday that at least 164 people have died in the wake of violent protests this week. Also, Britain's Secretary of State for Education Nadhim Zahawi on Sunday defended the reduction in the isolation period for people who get test positive for the coronavirus.

White House confirms Joe Biden will deliver first State of the Union address on March 1

The White House has confirmed that US President Joe Biden will deliver his first State of the Union address on March 1.

164 people killed in Kazakhstan, 'strategic facilities' under guard

Local media in Kazakhstan reported on Sunday that at least 164 people have died in the wake of violent protests this week.

Nadhim Zahawi says reduced COVID-19 isolation will ease workforce pressures

Britain's Secretary of State for Education Nadhim Zahawi on Sunday defended the reduction in the isolation period for people who get test positive for the coronavirus.

Omicron cases reported in Chinese city Tianjin, residents advised to stay home

The population of the Chinese city Tianjin is being rigorously tested after two Omicron cases were reported.

NY Mayor Eric Adams criticised for appointing brother as NYPD commissioner

New York Mayor Eric Adams is facing nepotism claims after he appointed his brother Bernard Adams as the commissioner of the New York Police Department (NYPD)

Omicron is ‘first ray of light’ in Covid pandemic, claims expert

A government scientific adviser, Dr Mike Tildesley, from the University of Warwick has termed the Omicron variant as "the first ray of light” amid the pandemic.

Watch: Indian Army comes to pregnant woman’s rescue, helps in reaching hospital amid heavy snowfall in J&K

Be it a cyclone or floods, Indian Army has always gone an extra mile to help citizens in dire need. In yet another commendable gesture, the army helped a pregnant woman reach hospital amid heavy snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

Covid jab proof needed to buy alcohol or cannabis in Canada’s province soon

If you want to buy alcohol or cannabis in Canada’s province of Quebec at government-funded stores, you will soon have to show a COVID-19 vaccination proof first.

'He’s No. 1': Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg names Team India star as best bowler of 2021

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg recently named the best batsman and the bowler of the year 2021 while speaking in a video on his YouTube channel.