/Plans in works for India visit of Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

New Delhi: Plans are in the works for the visit of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to India in the next few weeks, his first to the country after taking charge for the second term in May this year. The Australia PM’s visit to India comes in a year when both sides are marking 5 years of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership established in June 2020. While India-Australia ties have grown in several fields, engagements have increased significantly when it comes to defence, trade, and education.

In terms of defence, earlier this month, Indian Defence minister Rajnath Singh visited the country, during which 3 key MoUs were signed on information sharing, submarine rescue, and establishment of joint staff talk. The visit by the Indian side came months after the visit of Australian deputy PM and defence minister Richard Marles to India.

The Indian defence minister also witnessed a live air-to-air refuelling capability demonstration on a RAAF KC-30A Multi-Role Tanker, a show of increased “trust” on the security front between the two sides. Both sides are now working to sign a renewed Joint Declaration on Defence and Security Cooperation, an update from the original Declaration from 2009 and a joint Maritime Security Collaboration roadmap that will advance defence cooperation over the next decade.

In terms of education, Indian students form one of the largest groups of foreign students in Australia. Increasingly Australian universities are opening or planning to open campuses in India, including the University of Wollongong, the University of Western Australia, Deakin University, and the University of Adelaide. In 2022, both sides signed the Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (AI-ECTA) that has helped increase trade due to the reduction of tariffs. Total two-way goods and services trade reached approximately US$49.1 billion in 2023, with goods trade hitting US$24.1 billion in FY25 (April 2024–March 2025), reflecting a 14% year-on-year growth in Indian exports.

Last year, both PM Modi and PM Albanese met for the 2nd annual summit on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rio. The summit focused on furthering economic, trade, security, energy, science, and tech ties. Albanese visited India in 2023, and that same year saw PM Modi getting what was seen as a “rockstar” welcome in Sydney. During the diaspora address, PM Albanese called PM Modi “The Boss”.