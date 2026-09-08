/Latest News India and World LIVE Updates: Manipuri guitarist killed in Delhi, BRICS Summit countdown, and more

Latest News Today Live Updates: The Satya Niketan building collapse has triggered protests by both ABVP and NSUI, with the student groups demanding accountability and action against those responsible. ABVP has sought a crackdown on illegal PGs and demanded safety audits, while NSUI has questioned the authorities' response and raised concerns over student hostel facilities. The Delhi government has ordered structural audits of PG hubs within a week.
In Delhi, a 54-year-old Manipuri guitarist and music teacher, Chongtham Vikram Singh, was allegedly beaten to death outside his home in southeast Delhi after objecting to a commotion. Seven adults have been arrested and a 15-year-old boy apprehended in the case. Nearly 100 people from the Northeast later held a candlelight march, demanding swift action and justice.
The Eiffel Tower was shut after staff went on strike amid a controversy over a visit by a delegation linked to the BAPS Hindu spiritual movement. A union representative alleged that female workers were asked to leave their workplaces to make way for male staff during the delegation's visit. Paris Mayor Emmanuel Grégoire has said the circumstances will be investigated.
Meanwhile, Iran-backed Houthi rebels launched attacks on Saudi Arabia, with at least 73 people reported injured, according to the Saudi-led coalition. The attacks targeted areas including Abha, Khamis Mushait, Jazan and Najran, escalating tensions as fighting between Houthi and Saudi-backed forces intensifies in Yemen. US President Donald Trump said oil prices will fall “precipitously” once the US wins its war with Iran, predicting that gasoline prices could eventually drop below $2 per gallon. His remarks came as crude prices remained elevated amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.
Russia launched a fresh overnight assault on Kyiv, firing ballistic missiles and jet-powered drones at the Ukrainian capital after a brief pause during the visit of US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. The attack marked an end to the temporary respite announced by Moscow as the US officials held diplomatic talks in the region.
India is set to host BRICS Summit 2026 and WION is leading the coverage. Stay with us for more latest news, breaking updates and developments as they unfold.
Following the catastrophic August 26 flash floods and mudslides near the Nepal–Tibet border, the Indian Embassy in Beijing has urged families of missing Indian nationals to submit DNA samples to aid identification efforts. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal echoed the directive, sharing an official embassy press release after Chinese authorities confirmed they are equipped to match international DNA profiles. READ MORE
The Guwahati High Court has directed the Assam government to pay ₹2 lakh in interim compensation to the husband of a Bengali-origin Muslim woman who was deported to Bangladesh without being given an opportunity to challenge the Foreigners’ Tribunal (FT) order.
At least 20 people have lost their lives and more than 22 lakh people have been affected by floods across 12 districts of Bihar, even as the water level of the Ganga began receding on Monday. Despite the decline, the flood situation in the state continues to remain critical.
Manipur Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam informed the State Assembly on Monday that the state police are investigating the attack carried out by armed militants on three border villages in Kamjong district. On May 7 this year, armed militants attacked Z Choro, Namlee and Wanglee villages in Kamjong district, which borders Myanmar. According to a release, the villages are located in close proximity to the international border. Responding to a question raised by Congress MLA K Ranjit Singh, the Home Minister said that one person was injured and 23 houses were set ablaze during the militant attack.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh embarked on a three-day official visit to Sri Lanka on Tuesday, where he is scheduled to engage in high-level discussions with the country’s leadership on a range of bilateral issues. During his visit, he will also interact with members of the Indian diaspora in Colombo. Announcing his departure on X, Rajnath Singh said, “Leaving New Delhi for Sri Lanka on a three-day official visit.”
Pakistan's Senate Standing Committee on Interior passed a series of key criminal law amendments, including a bill proposing the death penalty for acid attacks, as it moved to strengthen protections for vulnerable groups and public safety.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan warned the government against dividing any of the country's provinces without a broad public and political consensus
US President Donald Trump claimed that oil prices will drop sharply once the United States achieves victory in its conflict with Iran, forecasting that gas prices could fall below two dollars per gallon. In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump linked high energy costs directly to ongoing military operations in the West Asia, asserting that post-war markets would stabilise rapidly.
Netanyahu Puts Political Survival Above Israel's Security, Says Top Rival
Gadi Eisenkot, the main challenger to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, accused the sitting premier of looking merely after his own political survival and not the country's security, at a rally in central Israel on Monday. "In the face of the great rift that opened on October 7, and in the face of the immense challenges before the State of Israel, I believe we need a leadership that knows how to rise to the magnitude of the hour, that knows how to unite and bring unity around what we share, and to fundamentally restore the principles of stateliness and Zionism," Eisenkot said.
Board of Peace's Mladenov: Gaza deadlock, West Bank escalation make two-state solution impossible
Nickolay Mladenov, the high representative for the Strip under US-backed Board of Peace said that a failure to move forward in Gaza paired with rising violence in the West Bank are making a two-state solution “impossible. “I would say that if Gaza continues the way it is now, or does not move into implementing… the plan that we have under the comprehensive plan, the two-state solution will become practically impossible,” he said.
UK government expected to announce restrictions on trade with West Bank settlements
The UK government is preparing to announce new curbs on the purchase of goods produced in Jewish settlements in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, according to the BBC. Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband is expected to present the measures in the House of Commons on Tuesday. The proposed steps could include restrictions on imports of agricultural products originating from the settlements. Miliband said last week that the government was planning a “comprehensive reset” of its approach to Israel. Israel has previously warned that it could take retaliatory action if Britain imposes further measures against the country.
Israel threatens war with Palestinian Authority in case of October 7-style attack
Israel on Monday (September 7, 2026) threatened a "full-scale war" against the Palestinian Authority if it prepared an attack against Israeli forces or settlements similar to the one launched by Hamas from Gaza on October 7, 2023.
Ukraine’s chief prosecutor, Ruslan Kravchenko, has stepped down amid corruption allegations linked to illegal call centres operating in the country. His resignation comes days after Ukrainian anti-corruption officials searched his offices over the weekend. Investigators said they had uncovered an alleged money-laundering operation headed by an official working in Kravchenko’s office. Ukraine has faced repeated corruption controversies during its war with Russia, with several officials and members of President Volodymyr Zelensky’s inner circle coming under scrutiny over alleged wrongdoing.
In his resignation letter, Kravchenko said he did not want his position to become a “tool for political confrontation”. He also referred to an earlier statement in which he dismissed the allegations as “unsubstantiated.”
The legal process for confiscating assets of people including deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina convicted over 2024 July uprising-related crime against humanity cases and using them to compensate victims’ families is being finalised, International Crimes Tribunal chief prosecutor Md Aminul Islam said on Monday.
Russia launched a fresh overnight assault on Kyiv, firing ballistic missiles and jet-powered drones at the Ukrainian capital after a brief pause during the visit of US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. READ MORE
The Eiffel Tower was shut after staff went on strike amid a controversy over a visit by a delegation linked to the BAPS Hindu spiritual movement. A union representative alleged that female workers were asked to leave their workplaces to make way for male staff during the delegation's visit. Paris Mayor Emmanuel Grégoire has said the circumstances will be investigated. READ MORE
In Delhi, a 54-year-old Manipuri guitarist and music teacher, Chongtham Vikram Singh, was allegedly beaten to death outside his home in southeast Delhi after objecting to a commotion. Seven adults have been arrested and a 15-year-old boy apprehended in the case. Nearly 100 people from the Northeast later held a candlelight march, demanding swift action and justice. READ MORE
The Satya Niketan building collapse has triggered protests by both ABVP and NSUI, with the student groups demanding accountability and action against those responsible. ABVP has sought a crackdown on illegal PGs and demanded safety audits, while NSUI has questioned the authorities' response and raised concerns over student hostel facilities. The Delhi government has ordered structural audits of PG hubs within a week. READ MORE
India is officially hosting the 18th BRICS Summit from September 12–13, 2026, at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. As the current BRICS Chair, India is steering the summit under the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability,” focusing heavily on a people-centric, "Humanity First" approach. TRACK WION'S COVERAGE HERE