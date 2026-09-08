/Latest News India and World LIVE Updates: Manipuri guitarist killed in Delhi, BRICS Summit countdown, and more

Latest News Today Live Updates: The Satya Niketan building collapse has triggered protests by both ABVP and NSUI, with the student groups demanding accountability and action against those responsible. ABVP has sought a crackdown on illegal PGs and demanded safety audits, while NSUI has questioned the authorities' response and raised concerns over student hostel facilities. The Delhi government has ordered structural audits of PG hubs within a week.

In Delhi, a 54-year-old Manipuri guitarist and music teacher, Chongtham Vikram Singh, was allegedly beaten to death outside his home in southeast Delhi after objecting to a commotion. Seven adults have been arrested and a 15-year-old boy apprehended in the case. Nearly 100 people from the Northeast later held a candlelight march, demanding swift action and justice.

The Eiffel Tower was shut after staff went on strike amid a controversy over a visit by a delegation linked to the BAPS Hindu spiritual movement. A union representative alleged that female workers were asked to leave their workplaces to make way for male staff during the delegation's visit. Paris Mayor Emmanuel Grégoire has said the circumstances will be investigated.

Meanwhile, Iran-backed Houthi rebels launched attacks on Saudi Arabia, with at least 73 people reported injured, according to the Saudi-led coalition. The attacks targeted areas including Abha, Khamis Mushait, Jazan and Najran, escalating tensions as fighting between Houthi and Saudi-backed forces intensifies in Yemen. US President Donald Trump said oil prices will fall “precipitously” once the US wins its war with Iran, predicting that gasoline prices could eventually drop below $2 per gallon. His remarks came as crude prices remained elevated amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Russia launched a fresh overnight assault on Kyiv, firing ballistic missiles and jet-powered drones at the Ukrainian capital after a brief pause during the visit of US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. The attack marked an end to the temporary respite announced by Moscow as the US officials held diplomatic talks in the region.