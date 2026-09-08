/Indian embassy in China requests DNA samples from families to identify missing citizens

Following the catastrophic August 26 flash floods and mudslides near the Nepal–Tibet border, the Indian Embassy in Beijing has urged families of missing Indian nationals to submit DNA samples to aid identification efforts. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal echoed the directive, sharing an official embassy press release after Chinese authorities confirmed they are equipped to match international DNA profiles.

To facilitate identification across borders, families must submit DNA profiles formatted under the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) the internationally recognised profiling standard. The Indian Embassy will collect the standardised data and relay it to Chinese authorities. Should a match occur, officials will notify the embassy, which will immediately inform the victim’s relatives.

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The embassy requested primary blood samples from first-degree relatives, prioritising biological parents, spouses, and children, and encouraging samples from multiple siblings where possible. If no immediate family members survive, samples should be drawn from siblings, maternal relatives, or paternal relatives. Technical guidelines require DNA STR data for all samples, alongside Y-STR data specifically for missing males. Each submission must strictly display the missing individual's name, nationality, and passport number, paired with the relative’s passport details and sample ID. Guidance is available via the embassy’s dedicated helpline (+86 18514284905) or official email (cons1.beijing@mea.gov.in).

The flood disaster was triggered when the surging Bhotekoshi and Trishuli rivers severely inundated Rasuwa, Nuwakot, and Dhading, washing away bridges, hydropower projects, and vital infrastructure.