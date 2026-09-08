/'He's f***ing insane': Trump posts explosive map showing US stretching across North America and Greenland, sparks outrage

President Donald Trump has sparked fresh controversy after sharing an image on Truth Social on Monday depicting the United States stretching across continental North America and Greenland. The post is the latest in a series of provocative messages carrying apparent imperial overtones, as Washington’s escalating trade conflict with Canada continues to fuel tensions. Critics quickly condemned the image. “He’s f*king insane,” the group Republicans Against Trump wrote on X.

Foreign policy scholar Kurt Taylor Gaubatz also criticised Trump’s recent activity, suggesting that the president’s social media posts were distracting from more serious developments. “I propose all news sources just put a small box in the corner labeled ‘crazy things Trump did yesterday’ and we put his Truth postings and hair changes and the like in that box so they don't distract from the everyday stories about how he is undermining America, democracy, and the world,” foreign policy scholar Kurt Taylor Gaubatz wrote on Bluesky after the presidents posting spree.

Trump’s supporters, meanwhile, responded positively to the latest image. The post came after a weekend of similarly provocative messages, including suggestions involving the Strait of Hormuz and a proposal to rename New Mexico “New America.” “LMFAO!” commentator Eric Daugherty wrote on X, adding that Trump was going “full North American empire mode” and “Democrats will be filing Articles of Impeachment over this, worrying that he's going to launch mass invasions.”

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Trump has previously shared maps and images that appear designed to provoke his political opponents and international rivals. However, his administration has also taken concrete steps involving U.S. geographic naming and foreign policy. Last week, amid the continuing trade dispute with Canada, Trump referred to Lake Ontario as Lake America on US maps. The administration previously changed the US government's designation for the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America.

The developments come alongside a broader foreign policy approach that critics describe as more aggressive and expansionist than the strategy associated with Trump’s first presidency. That shift is notable because Trump built much of his political identity around criticism of foreign entanglements and skepticism toward traditional US international commitments.

Trump declares himself ‘greatest’ in Labour Day social media spree

Trump also drew attention over Labour Day with a series of Truth Social posts focused heavily on his own political legacy and claims of personal greatness. In one post, the president appeared to channel imagery associated with Snow White and Muhammad Ali, sharing a picture of a man resembling former President Barack Obama looking into a mirror and seeing Trump.

“Mirror mirror on the wall who’s the greatest president of them all,” the image read.

Trump followed the image with further claims about his standing among American presidents, presenting himself as the “greatest” president in US history. Another graphic placed Trump’s portrait beneath the words, “The Greatest,” while previous presidents were categorized under labels including “Great,” “Near Great,” “Average,” “Below Average” and “Failures.”

Among those placed in the “Great” category were Abraham Lincoln, George Washington and Thomas Jefferson. Former presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama were listed among the “Failures,” continuing Trump’s frequent attacks against the two Democratic leaders.