Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has said Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has backed Tehran’s new plan to reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz, as Iran seeks an agreement with the United States to end hostilities in the region.
Talking about tech and AI, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has joined the bandwagon calling for a slowdown in the development of artificial intelligence (AI), warning that he can see a future where AI wipes out humanity. In a chilling warning that echoes remarks made against AI earlier, he claimed the tool was “powerful enough” to drive events which could kill “billions.” Gates called for lawmakers to regulate the development of AI, stating that “no one thinks self-regulation is enough.” When asked whether there should be legislation regarding this in the United States, he replied, saying, “Absolutely.”
Coming to some weather news from India, New Delhi witnessed light rainfall on Saturday, leading to sharp dip in the maximum temperature on Sunday (Sep 27). The rain happened due to a slight depression over northeast Madhya Pradesh. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that similar conditions of rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds will continue on Sunday. According to reports, this is the first time in the past seven years that it has rained in late September. Delhi logged 0.6mm of rainfall until 8.30pm on Saturday. Previously, 0.3mm of rainfall was recorded on September 29, 2019.
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Lovely Professional University (LPU) has issued a statement on Sunday (Sep 27) following massive protests and a rampage at its Phagwara campus since Saturday night. The university has strongly refuted what it called “false and fabricated news and rumours" being circulated on social media and said that certain “anti-social elements" were spreading “completely false, baseless and fabricated rumours." It said that rumours are being spread to disturb the peaceful academic environment. The university also claimed that the rumours were “a deliberate and concerted attempt" to malign its reputation and tarnish its image. ALSO READ
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian returned to his country from the United Nations General Assembly in New York, said that Iran will remain resolute and not retreat in the face of the United States and Israel. This comes after US President Donald Trump rejected Iran’s proposal for a seven-day ceasefire and reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.
Addressing people who had gathered at the airport to welcome him after his return, Pezeshkian said, “We stand firm with strength, we are at the service of our people, we will stand until our last breath, and we promise that as long as we have life in our bodies, we will be honest servants to the people; you have put us to shame, I do not consider myself worthy of your presence, I am your servant.”
A Hindu group by the name Hindu Munnani has sought help from Sri Lankan Deputy High Commission at Nungambakkam in Chennai, to save Sivarasa Anojan, a 24-year-old Sri Lankan migrant worker facing a death sentence in Saudi Arabia after an appellate court reportedly increased his punishment over a Facebook comment that was deemed insulting to Islam and Prophet Muhammad. Help is also been sought from the Indian government in the matter.
A blast brought down a small Athens residential building killing six people on Saturday (Sep 26). Four American tourists and one British man were among the ones who were confirmed dead. While the American tourists had been staying in near the Acropolis, an elderly British man and his Greek wife lived on the second-storey of the three-storey building, officials said.
The explosion, which occurred at dawn on Friday in the Plaka district filled with tourist lodgings, was reportedly caused by a gas leak, according to the capital's mayor, Haris Doukas, however, official reason is not known. The explosion brought down the residential building and damaged properties and vehicles along the street. The neighbourhood is one of Athens's most popular tourist areas. The nearby Acropolis, one of Greece's best-known landmarks, welcomed 4.6 million visitors last year.
Pope Leo XIV will meet on Sunday with victims of clerical sex abuse, a day after holding an open-air mass for hundreds of thousands of worshippers and praying at a holy shrine in Lourdes during his official visit to France.
The leader of the world's 1.4 billion Catholics is on a four-day trip to France, a secular country with deep Catholic roots, marking the first official papal visit there in nearly two decades.
He is expected to meet privately with seven victims after promising to further efforts to reform the Church in the wake of the global sexual abuse scandal.
A 2021 inquiry found that clergy or lay members of the Church had abused about 330,000 people as minors in France over the span of 70 years.
Thousands of Bangkok residents awoke in shelters on Sunday after flooding triggered by days of heavy rain in the Thai capital inundated homes and roads, with some starting to dry out their homes and belongings.
Nearly 4,900 people have been evacuated to shelters, with around 52,000 households affected by the floods, which prompted a disaster declaration across the capital, according to the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA).
More than 330 millimetres (13 inches) of rain fell in some areas of the city between Thursday and Sunday, the weather agency said.
Thousands of protesters wore red and carried symbolic coffins during a demonstration in Mexico City on Saturday, demanding answers about the 43 trainee teachers who went missing 12 years ago.
President Claudia Sheinbaum, who regularly meets with the disappeared's families, is expected to present a report Monday on the latest progress in the case, following an exhaustive review of the evidence by the attorney general's office.
"Because they were taken alive, we want them back alive," one banner slogan read.
The protest was led by parents of the 43 teacher trainees from Ayotzinapa, who led the procession to the capital's main square, where the government palace is located.
Others counted to 43 several times to honor each of the trainees from the rural teachers' college who disappeared on September 26, 2014.
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has joined the bandwagon calling for a slowdown in the development of artificial intelligence (AI), warning that he can see a future where AI wipes out humanity. In a chilling warning that echoes remarks made against AI earlier, he claimed the tool was “powerful enough” to drive events which could kill “billions.” Gates called for lawmakers to regulate the development of AI, stating that “no one thinks self-regulation is enough.” When asked whether there should be legislation regarding this in the United States, he replied, saying, “Absolutely.”
India's External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Saturday (Sept 26) called for restraint and de-escalation in ongoing conflicts, stressing the need to protect civilians and keep energy and trade routes open. Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Jaishankar said conflicts are affecting countries far from the areas where fighting is taking place.
“Countries far from conflicts are being penalised for no fault of theirs. Those most impacted often have the least say. This assembly must face up to the true state of affairs,” Jaishankar said.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has said Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has backed Tehran’s new plan to reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz, as Iran seeks an agreement with the United States to end hostilities in the region. Pezeshkian told US broadcaster CBS that the proposal had been coordinated with the supreme leader and that Iran would fulfil its commitments if Washington accepted the plan and met its own obligations. “Coordination with the leader of the revolution (the supreme leader)... has been carried out,” Pezeshkian said, according to excerpts of the interview released by Iran’s state news agency IRNA.