Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has said Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has backed Tehran’s new plan to reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz, as Iran seeks an agreement with the United States to end hostilities in the region.

Talking about tech and AI, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has joined the bandwagon calling for a slowdown in the development of artificial intelligence (AI), warning that he can see a future where AI wipes out humanity. In a chilling warning that echoes remarks made against AI earlier, he claimed the tool was “powerful enough” to drive events which could kill “billions.” Gates called for lawmakers to regulate the development of AI, stating that “no one thinks self-regulation is enough.” When asked whether there should be legislation regarding this in the United States, he replied, saying, “Absolutely.”

Coming to some weather news from India, New Delhi witnessed light rainfall on Saturday, leading to sharp dip in the maximum temperature on Sunday (Sep 27). The rain happened due to a slight depression over northeast Madhya Pradesh. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that similar conditions of rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds will continue on Sunday. According to reports, this is the first time in the past seven years that it has rained in late September. Delhi logged 0.6mm of rainfall until 8.30pm on Saturday. Previously, 0.3mm of rainfall was recorded on September 29, 2019.