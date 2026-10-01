/Latest News India and World LIVE Updates: Indian pilot hailed for averting flight disaster; Trump begins 32-day midterm campaign tour

US President Donald Trump has announced plans for a 32-day campaign tour across the country as Republicans prepare for the upcoming November midterm elections, which will determine control of Congress. The midterms are widely viewed as an important test of Trump’s second-term presidency and could determine whether his legislative agenda encounters greater resistance over the next two years. Trump has also suggested that Democrats could pursue another impeachment effort if they win control of both the House of Representatives and Senate.
Averting danger, a Flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv was forced to make an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday (Sep 30) after the co-pilot allegedly attacked the captain in the cockpit, triggering a struggle for control of the aircraft. The Boeing 737, operating as flight FZ1073, reportedly descended sharply over Jordanian airspace before passengers and crew intervened. All 174 passengers were eventually brought to safety.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu laud the pilots courage Smit Machchhar.
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Pakistan's military carried out rare strikes in Afghanistan's Helmand province on Thursday, according to the Taliban government, which said several civilians were killed in the attacks. Islamabad confirmed carrying out what it described as "planned and calibrated" strikes inside Afghanistan, saying the operation targeted militants but did not specify the locations. Afghan officials also reported an airstrike in the eastern province of Kunar, in the latest deadly violence along the border between the two countries. Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on X that nine Afghan civilians, including women and children, were killed in the strikes across Helmand and Kunar.
Russian strikes targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure have triggered power outages across several regions, national grid operator Ukrenergo said on Thursday, urging consumers to reduce electricity use. Russian forces also struck a school in Kyiv as Moscow intensified attacks on the Ukrainian capital ahead of another winter of war, President Volodymyr Zelensky said. Children and teachers were inside a shelter when the school was hit, according to Kyiv authorities. No casualties were reported. “Russian scumbags continue attacking life across our country, Ukrainian children and our schools,” Zelensky said in a statement, sharing footage showing the school building with windows blown out by the blast.
The yield on 10-year US Treasury bonds climbed to a 24-year high on Thursday amid a global sell-off in government debt, as concerns over rising inflation and higher oil prices intensified. The 10-year yield reached 5.3402%, its highest level since 2002, while the yield on 30-year Treasuries rose to 5.6807%, also marking its highest level in more than two decades. The bond sell-off, which pushes yields higher as prices fall, extended beyond the US, with government bonds in France, Germany and Britain also coming under pressure.
US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Wednesday that the United States has reduced the number of generals and admirals across the military by 20%, describing the move as part of an effort to increase “accountability.” Speaking to troops at the Quantico military base, Hegseth said 10% of the military’s generals and admirals had been removed, while the number of general officer positions was cut by another 10%. Hegseth linked the reductions to his broader push to refocus the military on war-fighting and move away from what he described as the “woke” policies of previous administrations. “The media calls that a purge. I call it accountability, and long overdue,” Hegseth said, describing the cuts as an “accomplishment.”
The United Arab Emirates’ chief prosecutor on Thursday ordered an investigation into the incident aboard a flydubai flight bound for Israel, including whether it involved any “terrorist activity or intent.” The state-run WAM news agency reported that the attorney general had directed authorities to launch the probe after the flight was forced to divert to Saudi Arabia on Wednesday. According to WAM, investigators have begun examining the incident and will determine whether, and to what extent, it may have been connected to terrorist activity or intent.
The investigation ordered by UAE prosecutor general will examine the circumstances and motives, including whether it was linked to any terrorist activity or involved prior planning or direction.
At least 25 passengers were injured after a sleeper bus overturned on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Ramban district on Wednesday. The bus en route from Srinagar to Jammu with around 55 passengers on board, lost control and overturned at Marog. All injured have been shifted to District Hospital Ramban.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday said that Israel had warned Britain about an upcoming Iranian-sponsored terror attack ahead of the recent suspected plot against a Royal Air Force (RAF) airbase which hosts the US Air Force and has since February been serving as a key hub for American operations against Iran.
Highlighting the robust economic trajectory between the two nations during the ongoing international engagements in Milwaukee, Polish Minister of Finance and Economy Andrzej Domański has outlined major plans for bilateral cooperation, defence exports and Poland's G20 membership bid ahead of Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s upcoming visit to India. Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the G20 Trade Ministers' Meeting in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Wednesday (local time), Polish Minister of Finance and Economy Andrzej Domański detailed the preparations for the high-profile diplomatic visit scheduled for late October.
President of Israel Isaac Herzog has announced his intention to recommend the "President's Medal for Civilian Bravery" for four passengers who displayed "extraordinary courage" during the mid-air cockpit attack aboard an Israel-bound Flydubai flight, while expressing gratitude to Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar for opening the cockpit door despite being seriously injured. Herzog said he had spoken to four passengers -- Yinon Hayon, Tzvika Mans, Asaf Reguan and Dr Shota Mosiashvili -- and informed them of his intention to recommend them for the civilian bravery medal.
"President's Medal for Civilian Bravery to Yinon Hayon, Tzvika Mans, Asaf Reguan, and Dr. Shota Mosiashvili. I called the four heroic passengers who displayed extraordinary courage in an impossible situation, and informed them that it is my intention to recommend awarding the "President's Medal for Civilian Bravery," Herzog said in a post on X.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (Oct 1) spoke to the wife and parents of Captain Smit Machchhar, who was attacked during the alleged crash attempt on flydubai flight, ANI reported. Machchhar helped save hundreds of lives aboard a flydubai flight to Tel Aviv. PM Modi applauded his bravery, courage and presence of mind and backed Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's statement saying that he prevented “another 9/11.” Earlier, in a post on X, the PM called him ‘hero’ of the country. Machchhar is currently in the ICU at a hospital in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, where he is undergoing treatment for serious injuries. READ MORE
Security has been intensified across Jammu and Kashmir following a major encounter in which Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Hashim Moosa was killed by security forces.
Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar became a hero after saving lives despite being attacked during the Flydubai incident. However, there were two other people - a dentist and a plumber - who helped the pilot Machchhar in saving the flight and passengers. READ MORE
Israel’s ambassador to India has hailed Captain Smit Machchhar as a symbol of ordinary people standing together against terrorism after the Indian pilot, stabbed in the cockpit of a Flydubai jet, helped save more than 170 lives. Speaking to WION's Sidhant Sibal in the hours after flydubai Flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv diverted to Tabuk in Saudi Arabia, Ambassador Reuven Azar said the captain’s actions had changed the outcome of what Israeli officials describe as an apparent attempt to crash the aircraft. The co-pilot, reported to be an Omani national, allegedly attacked Machchhar with a knife as the Boeing 737 MAX flew towards Israel. READ MORE
Amid escalating hostile cross-border actions between the two South Asian neighbours, recent Pakistani airstrikes have killed nine people and injured eleven others on Thursday across Afghan territory, according to the Afghan government. The destructive bombardment targeted residential areas, obliterating three houses situated within Kunar and Helmand provinces, Afghan government chief spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed in a statement shared on the social media platform X. Confirming the mounting civilian casualties resulting from the military aggression, the chief spokesperson stated that at least nine people were killed, including women and children.
The Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Act, 2026, came into effect on Thursday, making provisions of delayed registration more stringent with separate procedures for registering births and deaths reported after one year and after two years of their occurrence.
From now onwards, as the amended Act has come into force, any birth or death of which delayed information is given to the Registrar after one year but within two years of its occurrence, shall be registered only on an order made by a District Magistrate or Sub-Divisional Magistrate or by an Executive Magistrate authorised by the District Magistrate, having jurisdiction over the area where the birth or death has taken place, after verifying the correctness of the birth or death and on payment of such fee as may be prescribed. Besides, any birth or death of which delayed information is given to the Registrar after two years of its occurrence, shall be registered only on an order made by a Judicial Magistrate of the first class, having jurisdiction over the area where the birth or death has taken place, after verifying the correctness of the birth or death and on payment of such fee as may be prescribed. The amendment substitutes sub-section (3) of Section 13 of the Registration of Births and Deaths Act and inserts a new sub-section (3A).
Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that Israel had warned Britain about an upcoming Iranian-sponsored terror attack ahead of the recent suspected plot against a Royal Air Force (RAF) airbase, during an interview with Fox News.
Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Thursday declined to comment on speculations of a possible change in the state party leadership, saying that “some matters are internal”. When asked about speculation that he could resign as Punjab Congress president, Warring said, “I don't want to comment on anything. I will let you know when the time is right.” On whether he would visit the Congress office in Delhi, Warring said, “Some matters are internal.” His comments come amid mounting speculations that the Congress high command is considering replacing him as the state unit chief following weeks of internal differences within the Punjab Congress, ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday lauded the courage and sense of duty displayed by Flydubai Captain Smit Machchhar during the mid-air crisis, saying his presence of mind and commitment to protecting those on board would always be remembered. "The courage and sense of duty shown by Captain Smit Machchhar in the face of grave danger is deeply commendable. Despite being seriously injured during the in-flight crisis, Captain Machchhar remained resolute and played a crucial role in helping protect the lives of those on board," CM Yogi said in a post on X. "His courage, presence of mind and commitment to duty will always be remembered. Praying to Prabhu Shri Ram for his speedy recovery, strength and good health. Jai Hind!" he added.
In a move said to address public fears, top artificial intelligence executives on Tuesday agreed to sign a statement of principles to keep artificial-intelligence models and surrounded President Trump outside the White House to present the image of a unified industry. However, it is reported that industry leaders including Jensen Huang of Nvidia confronted Anthropic Chief Executive Dario Amodei over his public warnings regarding artificial intelligence capabilities.
According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, the private disagreement followed a lunch hosted by President Donald Trump and House Speaker Mike Johnson. As Amodei was questioned, he defended his stand saying AI companies have a responsibility towards the public, who have the right to know what their systems can do and the potential dangers associated with them. An industry that is under increasing pressure to police itself as AI systems become more powerful, its executives seemed to agree on a set of voluntary safety principles with the Trump administration, the report said.
Kremlin critic and chess legend Garry Kasparov said Thursday that US and Lithuanian security services had told him and his ally that their lives were in danger and urged them to take security precautions.
"News that I, along with my longtime associate and co-founder of the Free Russia Forum, Ivan Tyutrin, are on a list of assassination targets did not come as a surprise to me, but it is nevertheless a shock," Kasparov said in a statement on social media.
"Lithuanian and US security services informed us that our lives were in danger and that we should take precautionary measures."
Tennessee will halt an execution planned for later this year after authorities tried and failed to execute a woman via lethal injection on Wednesday, said Governor Bill Lee, according to US media.
"The remaining scheduled execution will not be carried out this year," Lee was quoted as saying in a statement carried by the Tennessean and NewsNation, adding he was calling for a "comprehensive, third-party review" of the botched execution of Christa Pike.
Iraqi PM Ali al-Zaidi sets June 30 deadline for pro-Iran factions to disarm.
US President Donald Trump announced Wednesday $200 billion in South Korean energy investments, including $54 billion for a long-mooted Alaska LNG project that Seoul said had yet to be decided on.
South Korea had previously agreed to invest $350 billion in the United States and increase purchases of US energy under a July 2025 trade deal with Trump that set 15 percent tariffs on imports from the East Asian nation.
Besides the Alaska LNG project and pipeline, the Trump administration announced a $22.3 billion natural gas-fired power project in Texas that would be backed by South Korea.
"The United States and Korea have agreed to commence working together on the 50 Billion Dollar ALASKA LNG PROJECT," Trump wrote on his Truth Social account Thursday, Seoul time.
Haze from Indonesian wildfires has blanketed neighbouring Malaysia and Singapore for more than a month, closing schools and sending respiratory complaints skyrocketing.
It is not the first time Indonesian haze has caused a regional pollution crisis, but neighbouring countries have few options for legal recourse, experts tell news agency AFP.
Suggestions that Malaysia and Singapore take Indonesia to the UN's highest judicial organ, the International Court of Justice in The Hague, face a basic obstacle:
"The main issue is jurisdiction, as the ICJ generally requires the consent of both states," said Professor Mohd Hazmi Mohd Rusli of Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia.
Stand With Crypto, a crypto advocacy group, has revealed the candidates it would be supporting in the upcoming US midterm elections. The industry-aligned organisation Coinbase launched the group in 2023. Bloomberg reported on Wednesday (Sep 30) that Stand With Crypto would be supporting candidates running for Senate seats in 2026, including Republican Jon Husted in Ohio, Republican Ashley Hinson in Iowa and Democrat Chris Pappas in New Hampshire.
Besides the Senate seats, the crypto advocacy group said it had also endorsed several House of Representatives candidates, including Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks in Iowa and Shomari Figures in Alabama. Notably, several polls show that Democrats will regain control of both the House and Senate in 2027.
US President Donald Trump has announced plans for a 32-day campaign tour across the country as Republicans prepare for the upcoming November midterm elections, which will determine control of Congress. The midterms are widely viewed as an important test of Trump’s second-term presidency and could determine whether his legislative agenda encounters greater resistance over the next two years. Trump has also suggested that Democrats could pursue another impeachment effort if they win control of both the House of Representatives and Senate.
After the security incident involving flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv on September 30, Flydubai on Wednesday said it suspended all flights to and from Israel. The suspension made in coordination with the relevant authorities will remain in place until the investigation is not completed.
The decision will be reviewed by the airline “as more information becomes available”, said a Flydubai spokesperson. “The safety and wellbeing of our passengers, crew and operations remain our highest priority," the spokesperson said and added, “This temporary suspension will allow the relevant authorities to continue their work and establish all the facts surrounding the incident.”
The carrier said it is fully supporting the investigation and is in close coordination with government authorities, regulators and airport stakeholders in this regard.