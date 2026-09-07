/Latest News India and World LIVE Updates: Delhi building collapse death toll rises to 6, ISRO rejects reports of privatisation and more

Latest News Today Live Updates: The death toll from the multi-storey building collapse in South West Delhi's Satya Niketan area has risen to six, while 11 people have been successfully rescued. Delhi CM has ordered magisterial inquiry and has ordered an FIR against building owner.
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) rejected claims of a possible move to privatise the agency or reduce its role, days after reports said nine associations representing thousands of ISRO employees had sought clarification over a proposal to hand the space agency’s manufacturing and operational work to private entities.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said India-France relations have entered a new phase, with the two countries strengthening their strategic partnership across technology, artificial intelligence, defence, space and climate action. Addressing the virtual inauguration of the Swaminarayan temple in Paris, Modi said the new temple could become a lasting symbol of cooperation and shared opportunities between India and France.
Heavy fighting between Yemeni government forces and Houthi rebels in southwest Yemen has left over 300 people dead, as an offensive by the rebel group forces hundreds of families to abandon their homes. The renewed violence marks the deadliest escalation in the country since a long-standing ceasefire collapsed.
Meanwhile, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) launched targeted strikes disabling and destroying three Iranian crude oil carriers (including the M/T Kylo near Kharg Island) in the Gulf of Oman. The strikes were in retaliation for Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) firing ballistic missiles at patrolling U.S. Navy warships.
Stay with us for more latest news, breaking updates and developments as they unfold.
The Delhi High Court is set to hear a public interest litigation concerning the tragic Satya Niketan building collapse on Monday, with the petitioner seeking a series of urgent directions, including Rs 1 crore compensation for the families of each deceased student, a comprehensive safety audit of PGs and hostels across Delhi, and an independent inquiry into the cause of the disaster.
The PIL has been filed by Aniket Kumar Gupta, a law student at Delhi University, through advocate Umesh Kumar, against the Government of NCT of Delhi and other authorities. The petition seeks protection of the fundamental right to life and safety of students under Article 21 of the Constitution.
US Ambassador Sergio Gor on Monday hailed how the India-US space partnership has moved beyond cooperation to “co-creation”, with the two countries “co-designing instruments, co-funding startups, and co-authoring the future of human discovery.” Speaking at the Bengaluru Space Expo 2026, Gor said the two countries were bringing complementary strengths to the partnership, with the US contributing private capital and mature commercial ecosystems, while India brings engineering expertise, scientific talent and a strong startup sector.
“A few weeks ago, at the 9th U.S.-India Civil Space Joint Working Group, right here in Bengaluru, we saw profound transformation taking place. Those discussions affirmed that our partnership is no longer just about cooperation; it is about co-creation. We are no longer just sharing data; we are co-designing instruments, co-funding startups, and co-authoring the future of human discovery,” Gor said.
Donald Trump flooded Truth Social with AI fantasies, from George Washington and Hulk Hogan to robots, Iran, ‘New America’ and the Moon. READ MORE
A pyrotechnic material exploded during the festival for a patron saint in a town in Mexico State, killing at least 10 people and injuring 64 more, Mexican authorities said. The explosion occurred next to the Nuestra Señora de la Luz church in Temascalcingo, a municipality in central Mexico with 66,000 residents. The municipality is about 100 miles northwest of Mexico City. READ MORE
Iran expects to sign an agreement establishing a controlled shipping corridor through the Strait of Hormuz in the coming days, alongside plans to declare a new maritime ‘exclusion zone’ in adjacent waters. The announcements come amid heightening regional tensions and ongoing naval disruptions in the vital trade choke point. READ MORE
University of Delhi South Campus colleges have opened their premises for students in need of food and shelter in the aftermath of the collapse of a five-story PG building in Satya Niketan. The surrounding accommodations have been evacuated and power lines disrupted. The building which collapsed on Sunday was called ‘Hostel Daze’. READ MORE
A chilling 11-second video from the Satya Niketan building collapse captured the terrifying ordeal of a student trapped beneath several layers of rubble. The student, visibly frightened, was seen seeking help as rescue teams worked through the debris. As Sunday night progressed, several people were still feared trapped beneath the remains of the five-storey boys' paying guest (PG) accommodation in south-west Delhi. Officials, however, were unable to establish the exact number of people inside the building when it collapsed. READ MORE
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) rejected claims of a possible move to privatise the agency or reduce its role, days after reports said nine associations representing thousands of ISRO employees had sought clarification over a proposal to hand the space agency’s manufacturing and operational work to private entities.
After the incident, the MCD has started taking action against other properties in the area. In one such order, MCD stated, ”It has been noticed that the premises of Building/House No. 13, Satya Niketan, New Delhi has been occupied at the site. The property is in a ruinous, dangerous condition and in any way dangerous to any person occupying, resorting to, or passing by such building." It ordered the owners to “demolish” the property within three days or the MCD will do so. READ MORE
As the building collapse in Delhi's Satya Niketan claimed six lives, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has made a big announcement saying that all illegal constructions with more than four floors would be “immediately sealed.” Rescue operation at Satya Niketan is underway on Monday morning as well as five-storey building, which was a boys PG came crashing down on Sunday afternoon. The decision by MCD came after Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident and directed authorities to register an FIR against the building owner. READ MORE
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the collapse of a boys’ PG building in Satya Niketan and directed authorities to register an FIR against the building owner. Gupta visited the incident site after being informed about the collapse and reviewed the ongoing rescue and relief operations with senior officials. She instructed the concerned agencies to make every possible effort to safely rescue those trapped inside the building and ensure that the operation was conducted without any lapse. "Those found responsible will be held fully accountable and dealt with under the strictest provisions of the law," said the CM. READ MORE