/Latest News India and World LIVE Updates: Delhi building collapse death toll rises to 6, ISRO rejects reports of privatisation and more

Latest News Today Live Updates: The death toll from the multi-storey building collapse in South West Delhi's Satya Niketan area has risen to six, while 11 people have been successfully rescued. Delhi CM has ordered magisterial inquiry and has ordered an FIR against building owner.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) rejected claims of a possible move to privatise the agency or reduce its role, days after reports said nine associations representing thousands of ISRO employees had sought clarification over a proposal to hand the space agency’s manufacturing and operational work to private entities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said India-France relations have entered a new phase, with the two countries strengthening their strategic partnership across technology, artificial intelligence, defence, space and climate action. Addressing the virtual inauguration of the Swaminarayan temple in Paris, Modi said the new temple could become a lasting symbol of cooperation and shared opportunities between India and France.

Heavy fighting between Yemeni government forces and Houthi rebels in southwest Yemen has left over 300 people dead, as an offensive by the rebel group forces hundreds of families to abandon their homes. The renewed violence marks the deadliest escalation in the country since a long-standing ceasefire collapsed.

Meanwhile, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) launched targeted strikes disabling and destroying three Iranian crude oil carriers (including the M/T Kylo near Kharg Island) in the Gulf of Oman. The strikes were in retaliation for Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) firing ballistic missiles at patrolling U.S. Navy warships.