/At least 10 killed in Mexico fireworks blast during festival

A pyrotechnic material exploded during the festival for a patron saint in a town in Mexico State, killing at least 10 people and injuring 64 more, Mexican authorities said. The explosion occurred next to the Nuestra Señora de la Luz church in Temascalcingo, a municipality in central Mexico with 66,000 residents. The municipality is about 100 miles northwest of Mexico City. Video showed hundreds of people playing with fireworks and enjoying fireworks display that is part of a religious festival when the blast occurred. According to reports, a wall also collapsed as the blast occurred.

Mexico State Attorney General’s Office has opened an investigation to find out the cause of the explosion. A video on social media shows the aftermath of the blast, with dozens of people walking through smoke and debris in search of survivors.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The diocese of the nearby municipality of Atlacomulco said local bishop said that two priests are among the injured but are expected to survive. “We join together in prayer for those who have lost their lives, their families and loved ones, as well as those who were injured and all those who are experiencing moments of pain and worry today,” the diocese said in a statement on social media. Two years earlier, 42 people died in another fireworks explosion in a market in the city.