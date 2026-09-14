/Latest News India and World LIVE Updates: BRICS Summit concludes in Delhi, crude oil prices jump more than $107 per barrel

The BRICS Summit in India's capital New Delhi concluded on Sunday (Sep 13). The spectacular event wrapped with both diplomatic and lighthearted moments on display. Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's rendition of legendary singer Kishore Kumar's song went viral on the internet. The New Delhi Declaration adopted at the 18th BRICS Summit condemned "unilateral tariff and non-tariff measures" as against international law, but never named the US. It seems like a deliberate move to avoid straining member nations' bilateral trade relationships, especially for India, which chaired the BRICS summit. This comes as India is negotiating a trade deal with, seeking competitive rates to those offered to Vietnam and Bangladesh.
In other news, India’s Ministry of Defence has said that Chinese forces opposite the Himalayan frontier were scaled back in 2025, even as New Delhi kept its own army on a high state of readiness along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). In its annual report for 2025-26, the ministry said: “The year 2025 witnessed significant reduction in deployment of People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Forces opposite Northern Borders, with 10 Combined Arms Brigade size forces each deployed in areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and in traditional training areas.”
Coming to the escalating crude prices, since the US-Iran war started crude oil prices have been extremely volatile. And the recent attacks on Saudi Arabia by Houthis and Iranian attacks on ships in the Gulf has led to the prices shooting up more than 2%.
Stay with us for more latest news, breaking updates and developments as they unfold.
Bangladesh’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir said on Sunday that Dhaka wants to “reset” its bilateral relationship with India and build a new bilateral engagement based on mutual interests after what he described as an uncomfortable relationship of over 15 years under an “authoritarian, corrupt and exploitative” regime.
“We want to move towards a new relationship, which should be done through bilateral discussions, not through a multilateral forum,” Kobir said while responding to a question during the Ministry of Foreign Affairs press briefing on Sunday.
He said Dhaka wants to move towards a new relationship with New Delhi through bilateral talks.
Chinese entities reportedly supplied Iran with high-quality satellite imagery of US Air Force base in Jordan before and after Tehran's July 17 ballistic missile attack that killed three American troops. However, US President Donald trump downplayed the development, and insisted that both China and the US “spy” on each other. The claims was made in a Wall Street Journal report, in which it cited US officials familiar with the matter, without naming them.
US officials called it the clearest evidence yet that Chinese support for Iran during the conflict contributed to the deaths of US troops. However, they stopped short of accusing Beijing of directly participating in the attack, The Wall Street Journal reported. Senior US officials raised the issue of the imagery with their Chinese counterparts, but Beijing rejected the allegation and asked Washington to provide evidence, The Wall Street Journal reported citing sources.
In its first response after missile launches on Sat, North Korea said on Mon (Sep 14) that it conducted a joint live-fire drill involving missiles, artillery and drones. The official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in a statement said that the drills demonstrated "the huge destructive power of concentration fire." After observing the drill, Marshal Pak Jong Chon said the drill would "improve the level of specialisation to bring down the enemy's armed forces organisationally and structurally once an order is issued." He added that the drill was meant to get familiar with the procedure for the operation of the integrated firepower control system.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has said his first visit to India as head of state produced understandings that went “beyond purely diplomatic relations”, pointing to what he called a shared cultural identification rooted in the two nations’ ancient history.
Speaking after the 18th BRICS summit in New Delhi, Dr Pezeshkian said he had held “a very good session” with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Understandings were reached on expanding joint cooperation, and the issue of establishing and strengthening humanitarian ties between the two countries was also addressed,” he said.
He added that Indian officials’ “good cooperation” on humanitarian communications had led to a decision that Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Indian counterpart, EAM Jaishankar would “discuss the details and continue the necessary interactions to follow up on the agreements reached.”