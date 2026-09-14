/Latest News India and World LIVE Updates: BRICS Summit concludes in Delhi, crude oil prices jump more than $107 per barrel

The BRICS Summit in India's capital New Delhi concluded on Sunday (Sep 13). The spectacular event wrapped with both diplomatic and lighthearted moments on display. Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's rendition of legendary singer Kishore Kumar's song went viral on the internet. The New Delhi Declaration adopted at the 18th BRICS Summit condemned "unilateral tariff and non-tariff measures" as against international law, but never named the US. It seems like a deliberate move to avoid straining member nations' bilateral trade relationships, especially for India, which chaired the BRICS summit. This comes as India is negotiating a trade deal with, seeking competitive rates to those offered to Vietnam and Bangladesh.

In other news, India’s Ministry of Defence has said that Chinese forces opposite the Himalayan frontier were scaled back in 2025, even as New Delhi kept its own army on a high state of readiness along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). In its annual report for 2025-26, the ministry said: “The year 2025 witnessed significant reduction in deployment of People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Forces opposite Northern Borders, with 10 Combined Arms Brigade size forces each deployed in areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and in traditional training areas.”

Coming to the escalating crude prices, since the US-Iran war started crude oil prices have been extremely volatile. And the recent attacks on Saudi Arabia by Houthis and Iranian attacks on ships in the Gulf has led to the prices shooting up more than 2%.