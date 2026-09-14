/Philippines’ Muslim-majority Bangsamoro region votes in its first elections

The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, Philippines' Muslim-majority south held its first parliamentary elections on Monday. It is being viewed as a crucial step in a concerted and a long time effort for self-rule after decades of insurgency and violence plagued the region.

On Sunday, a shooting incident killed three people and injured 15 others in Cotabato City after which it was placed under the commission’s control, with an administrator to be designated said Commission on Elections Chairman Erwin Garcia, reported Associated Press.

While in another incident in the city, an improvised bomb went off injuring the person carrying the explosive, and a gun was fired but no injuries were reported.

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The town of Maluso in Basilan has also been put under the commission’s control after pre-shaded ballots were found in 36 out of 68 precincts. As soon as the news cam to light, reprinting of ballots for the affected precincts was immediately ordered, said Garcia.

More than 20,000 soldiers and police forces were deployed for elections, while troops carrying long arms patrolled roadsides.

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There are 80 seats at stake in the elections that will determine members of parliament. The region comprises five provinces, three cities and 63 villages with nearly 2.4 million voters.

Election officials said they expected an 80% turnout after polling was postponed for several years.

The region’s chief minister, who heads the executive branch, will be elected by parliament in its first session.